It’s a truth universally acknowledged that self-tanning can go oh-so-spectacularly wrong. We’ve all had that moment when you look down and audibly gasp at how awful your tan application has been. Whether it’s been a fully-fledged disaster – you know the one’s patchy wrists, multi-tonal fingers and luminous elbows we’re guilty of all.

So, when we heard about TanOrganic’s new tool that users are calling ‘revolutionary’ and has already sold out at independent retailers we had to share the news.

Part of a collaboration between TanOrganic and beauty guru Triona McCarthy the BFF Brush is a luxurious double-ended brush. Designed to be your BFF you can use the brush to apply tan to both your body and face enabling you to buff, flatter and finish your application like never before. Created with tricky and troublesome areas in mind (you know the spots – elbows, knees and wrists) it provides a flawless fool-proof application to make tanning at home easy.

You can even use the BFF Brush to lightly buff tan into your hairline or, to carefully apply more concentrated areas of fake tan to areas like your cheekbones and temples to contour your face.

For every bottle of tan or product sold by TanOrganic the brand have committed to rePurpose Global’s One for One Impact Guarantee Program. Recovering 1lb of ocean-bound plastic from the environment in Goa, India essentially for every TanOrganic purchase 8 plastic bottles are removed from the environment.

