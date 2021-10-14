In partnership with Monica Vinader
What do the Duchess of Cambridge, Kendall Jenner and Kerry Washington have in common? Monica Vinader. The jewellery brand is beloved by the trio with each stepping out at events and even on the red carpet wearing their pieces time and time again.
When it comes to jewellery brands few are more coveted than Monica Vinader. From their best-selling hoops to personalised pendants and cult friendship bracelets. So, when we heard that they were offering a 10% discount we just had to share the news and offer with you.
Shop: Monica Vinader
We’ve even compiled an edit of the pieces most coveted by celebrities so you can shop the styles with ease. Channel the likes of Pheobe Dyvenor and Emily Ratajkowski with pearl adorned necklaces, gold chain bracelets and gemstone earrings.
Keen to emulate their look? Simply sign up to the Monica Vinader newsletter to become a member and receive 10% off your first order. When you sign up for the newsletter you also earn early access to private sales, exclusive events as well as new and exciting new launches.
Shop the Monica Vinader styles as seen on…
Doina Gemstone Pendant Charm, £60, Monica Vinader
Kerry Washington finished off her look for the 2020 Emmy’s with a pair of customisable charm earrings.
Doina Chain Earrings, 18ct Gold, £195, Monica Vinader
Style these minimal earrings solo or take ques from Kerry Washington and accessorise yours with charms.
Nura Biwa Pearl Necklace, £250, Monica Vinader
Ideal for elevating your every day, a pearl adorned necklace makes a subtle yet chic statement. Style yours like Pheobe Dynevor layered with tonal pieces.
Alta Capture Charm Bracelet, £295, Monica Vinader
Chains make a great addition to every well edited jewellery box, take ques from Kendall Jenner’s minimalist approach or style yours stacked.
Deia Hoops in 18ct Gold Vermeil, £125, Monica Vinader
Hoop envy is guaranteed with this playful handmade pair which celebrates independence and individuality. Deia translates as goddess, very apt for women’s advocate Emily Ratajkowski.
Let us know which piece you treat yourself to by tagging us on Instagram, @marieclaireuk