Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In partnership with Monica Vinader

What do the Duchess of Cambridge, Kendall Jenner and Kerry Washington have in common? Monica Vinader. The jewellery brand is beloved by the trio with each stepping out at events and even on the red carpet wearing their pieces time and time again.

When it comes to jewellery brands few are more coveted than Monica Vinader. From their best-selling hoops to personalised pendants and cult friendship bracelets. So, when we heard that they were offering a 10% discount we just had to share the news and offer with you.

We’ve even compiled an edit of the pieces most coveted by celebrities so you can shop the styles with ease. Channel the likes of Pheobe Dyvenor and Emily Ratajkowski with pearl adorned necklaces, gold chain bracelets and gemstone earrings.

Keen to emulate their look? Simply sign up to the Monica Vinader newsletter to become a member and receive 10% off your first order. When you sign up for the newsletter you also earn early access to private sales, exclusive events as well as new and exciting new launches.

Shop the Monica Vinader styles as seen on…