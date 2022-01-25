The boxed wine company saving the planet a glass at a time

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The end of dry January is in sight, here's a treat from Laylo and us...

In partnership with Laylo

If like me, you’re participating in dry January then you’re likely planning what your first drink will be when the 1st of February comes around. If you see yourself toasting the end of your abstinence with a glass of red, white or rose then read on, we have an offer for you. As we’ve partnered up with premium wine brand, Laylo to give you £5 off their luxury boxed wine with our exclusive discount code.

Founders Laura and Laura launched their luxury boxed wine brand, Laylo, in the summer of 2020 after wanting to enjoy a mid-week glass of wine without having to commit to a whole bottle. The smarter and more sustainable way to drink, a box of wine generates 90% less carbon than the same amount tine would within glass bottles.

So, if like us, you’re looking at small sustainable changes you can make in your everyday life, switching to boxed wine is a simple swap that will enable you to enjoy your favourites wines for longer (Laylo’s boxed wine stays fresh for up to 6 weeks) whilst being kinder to the planet.

Laylo equated that households who drink a bottle a week on average can save 20kg of carbon entering the atmosphere annually by switching to boxed wine. That’s enough energy to power a 42” widescreen TV non-stop, 24-7 for an entire month.

With each box 100% recyclable thanks to Laylo’s clever pre-paid return scheme – they’ve partnered with Enval to ensure each tap and plastic liner can be entirely recycled. Simply add a pre-paid (recyclable) bag to your order and return up to 10 bags at a time in the post.



The Laylo team work closely with Master of Wine, Clem Yates to source their wine from the best independent winemakers with each wine carefully considered and chosen to be a real crowd-pleaser. Laylo is so committed to their selections that they even offer a 100% money-back guarantee if you don’t enjoy the wine.

