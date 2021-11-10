Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In partnership with Facetheory

If, like us, you’re always on the lookout for a serum that goes above and beyond then you’ll love the innovative new retinoid that’s been virtually flying off the shelves. Introducing Facetheory’s Regenacalm S1 Pro.

Formulated with 3% encapsulated retinoid which cleverly targets fine lines, blemishes, acne scars and hyperpigmentation.

Enriched with a powerhouse of ingredients, including stabilised vitamin C; a powerful antioxidant that combats scars and blemishes and dill extract to help regenerate elastin within your skin.

As well as being both vegan and cruelty-free, this anti-ageing hero product is also free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils. Ticking all of our boxes and those of its cult fans too. With over a thousand glowing reviews from customers sharing their experience with Regenacalm S1 Pro.

Many customers have compared the results to having botox, sharing: “I absolutely love this and couldn’t recommend it highly enough. I’m 57 and have combination skin and it’s made so much difference to my lines and literally made me look younger. In fact, my mother-in-law asked ‘have you had botox?’”

Facetheory recommends applying a few drops of the Regenacalm S1 Pro to clean, damp skin. Concentrating your application of the serum onto blemish-prone areas, dark spots or hyperpigmentation. Before applying your moisturiser in the morning.