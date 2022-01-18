Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In partnership with OWOW

If like us, you’ve always been put off by the price tag of in-salon keratin treatments then you’ll be happy to hear that we’ve got an exclusive discount code to give you 40% off Owow’s multi-award-winning at-home treatment, simply enter ‘MARIECLAIRE40’ when you check out to redeem the offer.

Their revolutionary, chemical-free-at-home treatment has a cult following with over 48,000 (and counting) satisfied customers joyfully sharing their transformation photos and videos. All attesting to the brand’s hair treatments and their ability to add glossy shine and smooth frizz.

The Owow at-home keratin kit is vegan and entirely cruelty-free and includes a shampoo, conditioner and keratin treatment spray.

Videos you may like:

You can purchase the full kit for £32.97 – saving an incredible £21.98 from its original retail price. Simply enter our exclusive discount code ‘MARIECLAIRE40‘ to take advantage of the 40% off. With results lasting up to three months, it’s worth considering whether to invest in two kits so you save money on your next treatment too.

With Owow’s keratin treatment recently winning an award for ‘the best hair product of 2021‘ at the Global Makeup Awards with the jury commending the brand on both their results and value, commenting: