36-year-old Koci Selamaj has been charged with the murder of the primary school teacher.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they have charged a man with the murder of 28-year-old Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke, south-east London.

Following an arrest in the early hours of Sunday morning, police have gone on to charge 36-year-old Koci Selamaj in connection with her killing.

Sabina Nessa left her flat at around 8.30pm on Friday, 17 September. She was heading for The Depot bar in Kidbrooke’s Pegler Square – just a five minute walk from where she lived. She never arrived at the bar, and the following day a dog walker discovered her body hidden under a pile of leaves near a community centre in Cator Park.

Last Friday night, a vigil was held in memory of the young woman. Tributes continue to be left in Pegler Square, and a book of condolence has been opened in the One Space community centre, close to where Sabina’s body was found.

Sabina’s sister, Jebina Yasmin Islam, spoke emotionally to the crowds at the vigil. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who came today to show support for my sister,” she said. “We have lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early.”

Tearfully, Jebina continued: “She didn’t reach her 29th birthday next month. Sabina loved her family. Words cannot describe how we are feeling. This feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it. Our world is shattered. No family should go through what we’re going through.”

Koci Selamaj, of an address in Eastbourne, East Sussex, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court this morning. The BBC reports he wore a grey jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms. His solicitor, Aidan Harvey, told the court Mr Selamaj intends to plead not guilty.

Our thoughts are with Sabina Nessa’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.