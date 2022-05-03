Leaked documents indicate that the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It may be 2022 but women’s reproductive rights are regressing across the world, with the United States in particular seeing a wave of anti-abortion laws.

In fact, 49 years after the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, the right to abortion care is back under threat, with the US Supreme Court ruling on it this June. If overturned, this would make abortion inaccessible to women at most stages of pregnancy, and would have devastating repercussions for women all over the world.

Documents were leaked over the weekend, indicating that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark ruling.

The leaked document – a draft majority “opinion”, reportedly written by Justice Samuel Alito, suggests that the majority of US Supreme Court justices are in support of overturning the law, and allegedly says that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start”.

The leak was met with outrage, with thousands of protestors gathering outside Washington and political figures and women’s rights groups releasing statements.

“While abortion is still legal, tonight’s report makes clear our deepest fears are coming true,” Planned Parenthood announced in a statement. “We have reached a crisis moment for abortion access. We don’t have a moment to spare – we must act now.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made a joint statement in response to the draft, announcing: “If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans. The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history.”

We will continue to update this story.