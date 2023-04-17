What we know so far about the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl

Trigger warning: This article contains themes of violence.

On 13 April 2023, a Black teenage boy was shot in the head after ringing on the doorbell of a house in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to reports, Ralph Yarl, 16, mistakenly went to the wrong house to collect his younger brothers, and when he rang on the doorbell, the white homeowner shot him in the head. Yarl was reportedly shot again after he had fallen to the ground. And when he ran for help, he was reportedly told to lie on the ground with his hands up.

The teenager is now in stable condition, being treated in hospital for multiple injuries, which are reported to include two gunshot wounds to the head.

The male homeowner who is reported to have shot him twice has been released from police custody after 24 hours pending further investigation.

A post shared by Official Black Wall Street App (@officialblackwallstreet) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

“Despite the severity of his injuries and the seriousness of his condition, Ralph is alive and recovering,” attorneys for his family, S. Lee Merritt and Benjamin Crump, announced in a statement.

"There can be no excuse for the release of this armed and dangerous suspect after admitting to shooting an unarmed, non-threatening and defenseless teenager that rang his doorbell.

"We demand swift action from Clay County prosecutors and law enforcement to identify, arrest and prosecute to the full extent of the law the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable shooting."

A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

There have been calls for the suspect's arrest across America, with protests and marches held in Kansas City this weekend demanding "Justice for Ralph".

High profile names across the world have also been calling for action, with actor Halle Berry, singer Jennifer Hudson and supermodel Naomi Campbell among those to call for an immediate arrest of the unidentified suspect.

"His name is #RalphYarl and I’m sick and tired of this feeling," wrote Halle Berry in a statement. "My heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the door of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings, was shot in the head by a man who didn’t want him on his property."

"Say His Name, #RALPHYARL," added Naomi Campbell. "Saddened and sick to my stomach, when will this STOP 🛑 heartbreaking beyond words."

Both women joined people across the world in posting: "This innocent child is now fighting for his life. This could be your child. This should NOT happen. Please do something today! Join me and please contact Prosecutor Zachary Thompson and demand an immediate arrest and bring the appropriate charges."

Share this story in support of #RalphYarl and his family — and contact Prosecutor Zachary Thompson and demand an immediate arrest and bring the appropriate charges:James S. Rooney Justice Center11 South Water StreetLiberty, Missouri 64068816-736-8300prosecutor@claycopa.comApril 17, 2023 See more

What can you do to help?

Following the news, people have been keen to know how they can help on an individual level. In response, activists have been circulating information, calling for members of the public to put pressure on the prosecutors and donate money to the family of the victim.

1. Email prosecutor Zachary Thompson

Activists and high profile names are calling for people to contact Prosecutor Zachary Thompson, at Prosecuter@claycopa.com, to demand the immediate arrest of the suspect and to bring the suitable charges.

"Instead of waiting around for #LoveIsBlind…make a phone call," actor Kerry Washington posted to social media in a call to action this weekend. "For #RalphYarl. Demand that Prosecutor Zachary Thompson make an arrest and bring the appropriate charges."

2. Make a phonecall

As well as emailing prosecutor Zachary Thompson, people have been circulating his phone number, encouraging members of the public to call for the suspect to be arrested and for charges to be made.

"Call the prosecutor, Zachary Thompson @ 816-736-8300⁣ and ask to speak to him or ANY HUMAN about the case," posted Shaun King. "Call the Kansas City Police Department @: 816.234.5111 & 816.234.5000⁣. And let them know that they should have arrested the man that shot Ralph the DAY IT HAPPENED. If they lie and tell you that it’s up to the prosecutor you explain to them that you KNOW that’s not the case. They could’ve arrested that man on the spot. Instead they allowed him to go home and destroy all of the evidence."

3. Donate to Ralph Yarl's GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe page (opens in new tab) has been set up for Ralph Yarl by his aunt, Faith Spoonmore, with the donations going towards his recovery and university. After just 22 hours, the fund has already raised over $1 million.

DONATE HERE (opens in new tab)

"Ralph deserves to have the future that he has dreams about," reads the GoFundMe page message. "He deserves to be the light that shows the world that LOVE wins and that humanity is still Good. However, he will need a lot of help to get there. Funds from this account will be used for his medical bills and therapy. Any additional funds will be use for college expenses at Texas A&M, a trip to West Africa, and other expenses."

Ralph Yarl was picking up his younger brothers when he mistakenly rang the doorbell at the wrong house. A man shot Ralph twice and now he’s in critical condition. His family needs support during this tragedy. Donate to Ralph’s GoFundMe and let’s pray for a full recovery!April 17, 2023 See more

"On Thursday, April 13, 2023, my nephew Ralph Paul Yarl was on his way to pick up his twin younger brothers from their friend's house a few blocks away from his house," Faith Spoonmore, the aunt of the victim posted on the GoFundMe page that she created for her nephew. "He didn't have his phone. He mistakenly went to the wrong house, one block away from the house where his siblings were. He pulled into the driveway and rang the doorbell. The man in the home opened the door, looked my nephew in the eye, and shot him in the head. My nephew fell to the ground, and the man shot him again. Ralph was then able to get up and run to the neighbour's house, looking for help.

"Unfortunately, he had to run to 3 different homes before someone finally agreed to help him after he was told to lie on the ground with his hands up.

The page continues: "Ralph Paul Yarl is a fantastic kid, and I am not just saying this because he is my nephew. He truly is...Ralph's teacher and friends describe him as 'a kind soul,' 'quiet,' 'friendly,' 'well-mannered,' 'always willing to help,' 'super smart,' and a 'musical genius.'

"Ralph was looking forward to graduating high school and finally getting the opportunity to visit West Africa before starting college."

My God !!! Heartbroken for this young man and his family. Praying for his complete recovery ! #RalphYarl pic.twitter.com/zm6Cl3JuSuApril 17, 2023 See more

"Life looks a lot different right now," Spoonmore explained as she gave an update on her nephew's condition. "Even though he is doing well physically, he has a long road ahead mentally and emotionally. The trauma that he has to endure and survive is unimaginable. He is our miracle. We have heard these types of stories many times, and unfortunately, most black boys are not alive to get another chance."

We will continue to update this story.