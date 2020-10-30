Prince George and Kate Middleton actually influenced Prince Harry’s split from Cressida Bonas

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, making non-stop news from their stepping down as royal family members and losing their HRH titles to their relocation to California with baby Archie.

It is odd to think of a time when they weren’t together, but of course before Meghan, Prince Harry had a few A-list girlfriends.

His previous relationship with Cressida Bonas from 2012 to 2014 made headlines this week, as it emerged that Kate Middleton and Prince George accidentally may have influenced the break-up.

According to reports, the actress and model was put off a royal life from watching Prince George’s upbringing.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey wrote in his new book, Battle of Brothers, that Cressida was shocked by the extensive media coverage that she saw Kate Middleton and Prince George receiving. It was reportedly then that she realise and explained that she would not want to raise her own child in as much of a public way.

‘In 2014, she was said to have been “completely spooked” after watching the TV coverage of William and Kate touring New Zealand with baby George in tow,’ the book reads. ‘That was not the way she would want to enjoy her eight-month-old son, she regretfully explained to Harry.’

Despite the break up, they appear to have remained good friends, with Cressida even attending Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018.

Well, that’s that.