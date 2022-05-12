A member of the Metropolitan Police is currently facing 44 charges of sex crimes against women

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

PC David Carrick, a member of the Metropolitan police, is currently facing 44 charges, relating to violence against women. These include rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and sexual assault.

Carrick, 47, who was previously facing 41 charges against 11 alleged victims between 2003 and 2020, has been charged with three more counts of rape this week. He now faces 44 charges of sex crimes against women.

According to Hertfordshire Police, the full list of charges now include twenty one counts of rape, nine counts of sexual assault and five counts of assault by penetration. The charges also include three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, two counts of attempted rape, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration, and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The three new charges of rape against Carrick allegedly took place between 2008 and 2009, and involved one complainant.

Carrick has already pleaded not guilty to 29 separate charges during earlier court dates. He is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court later this month in relation to the three new charges.

The police offer, who was previously working in the Metropolitan Police’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, has been suspended.

“We recognise that these are extremely serious and concerning allegations,” announced The Met in a statement. “Referrals have been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the investigation has progressed. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards continues to monitor developments closely and will provide whatever support it can to Hertfordshire officers.

“National regulations dictate that any misconduct proceedings must await the outcome of the criminal case.”

We will continue to update this story.