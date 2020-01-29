Kate Middleton was forced to remove her engagement ring during a recent outing

And it’s all for a very important reason.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s first day of school to Prince George’s surprising nickname, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It was Kate Middleton that made news this week however as she was forced to remove her engagement ring during a recent outing.

Yes, really.

Kate was spotted without her ginormous sapphire solitaire while visiting the Evelina Children’s Hospital in London yesterday. But it wasn’t a fashion choice that encouraged Kate to go ring-free, instead it was for hygiene reasons.

It was reported via People that the hospital insists on everyone washing their hands thoroughly on entrance to the hospital, recommending its visitors to not wear jewellery if they can so that they won’t have to clean them.

So actually, Kate’s decision wasn’t a snub but just the Duchess trying to help everyone out.

‘The Duchess of Cambridge visited Evelina London Children’s Hospital today to learn more about the creative art workshops which are delivered by the @nationalportraitgallery Hospital Programme,’ the Duke and Duchess posted via their Kensington Royal Instagram page. ‘The NPG works closely with Evelina London to bring workshops and artists into the hospital, helping to support the health, wellbeing and happiness of the children who receive care there.’

The post continued: ‘The Duchess joined children and their families who were taking part in a “Playful Portraits” workshop, and helped them to make sets and characters for their own pop-up theatres! 🎭🎨 The Duchess also visited Evelina’s Beach Ward to meet children who were taking part in the workshop at their bedsides. The Duchess is Patron of both Evelina London and the National Portrait Gallery.’

Well, that’s lovely.