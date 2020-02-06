Kate Middleton apologises to royal fan for not dressing like ‘a real princess’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on an official visit to Wales this week when William revealed that this is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ favourite bedtime story during a trip to an ice cream parlour in Mumbles.

Their trip to South Wales included a walk through community landmarks, including a RNLI lifeboat station and a Tata Steel Plant.

Kate spent time talking to mums and children promoting her new national child development survey, 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.

But one mum, Rhian Costello revealed that her daughter Annabel was a little confused by the fact that Kate wasn’t wearing a Disney princess ballgown.

Instead, the Duchess was wearing a long-sleeved ribbed red dress with knee-high black boots and a navy blue coat.

Ms Costello told People magazine: ‘I said to her [Kate] that Annabel was really excited to meet a real princess.

‘And [Kate] said: “I’m sorry I’m not wearing a pretty dress today.”

‘Annabel then said that she thought she’d look like Cinderella.’

Kate has been working hard to promote her new survey, visiting a children and parent centre in Cardiff earlier this year and opening up about the difficulties she faced as a new mum following the birth of her first child, George, in 2013.

She said at the time: ‘I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey.

‘It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts.

‘So…if only I had had a centre like this.’