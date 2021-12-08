How to build a simple skincare routine with B. Skin by Superdrug

In partnership with Superdrug

We’re all fairly wise to the fact that our skin needs taking care of to keep it looking and feeling its best. But with so many products and beauty buzzwords flying around, it’s OK if you haven’t quite got your skincare routine nailed yet or aren’t sure what all those ingredients do – we’re here to help.

These days, you don’t need to spend thousands of pounds to find effective products that will yield great results. Superdrug’s B. Skin products are straightforward, affordable and easy to use and there’s something for everyone, whether you want to minimise breakouts, fine lines or boost radiance and hydration. Plus, they’re vegan and cruelty free as an added bonus.

So on that note, we’ve done the hard work for you and broken down which purse-friendly products you should give a go depending on your main skin concerns. But first things first…

Start with a good cleanser

This is the first step of every good skincare routine. No matter your skin’s type, age or condition, you need to cleanse twice daily; in the morning to refresh the skin and get rid of dead cells that have accumulated overnight, and in the evening to remove the day’s grease and grime. Something lightweight will do first thing in the morning, like the gentle B. Skin Instant Foaming Cleanser, £8.99, which contains chamomile and is suitable even for the most sensitive skin types.

However, at night you’ll probably need to use something more heavy-duty first to remove makeup, SPF, dirt, oil and pollution. B. Skin Melting Cleansing Balm, £9.99, will do exactly that; simply massage into dry skin, emulsify with warm water and then wipe clean with a flannel.

If your skin is on the oily side, however, you may find that a balm is too rich for your skin type – reach for a formula like B. Skin Creamy Foaming Cleanser, £8.99, instead. As well as leaving skin hydrated, this cleanser also contains salicylic acid, which is a great exfoliating ingredient to help unclog pores.

Then, follow with serums

Once you’ve got a clean canvas, the next step is to support your skin with serums and moisturisers, layering from thinnest to thickest texture.

For dull and lacklustre skin, exfoliating acids can help, sloughing off dull and dead skin for a fresher and more youthful complexion that’s even in tone. Try a product that gets to work at improving skin radiance while you sleep, like B. Skin Overnight Smoothing Serum, £14.99. This wonder serum contains a cocktail of AHAs and PHAs (alpha- and poly-hydroxy acids), that work to gently exfoliate and reveal more glowing skin. It’s also fortified with ceramides and squalane to support the skin barrier.

If you struggle with dry or dehydrated skin, reach for B. Skin Intense Hydrating Serum, £14.99; this contains both hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids, which are humectants that draw moisture into the skin to help boost hydration levels throughout. It’s suitable for daily use both morning and evening to really quench skin’s thirst.

And for blemishes, try the fast-absorbing B. Skin Balancing Serum, £14.99. A cocktail of niacinamide, zinc and witch hazel work together to reduce the appearance of your pores while balancing skin’s oil production and clarifying your complexion. Breakouts, be gone!

Lastly, layer on moisturiser

Skincare products should be applied from thinnest to thickest texture, with SPF as your last product during the day. The next step, your daily moisturiser, should also be tailored to your skin type.

Skin’s natural collagen levels start to deplete in your mid-twenties, so in your thirties (and beyond!) you may want to up the ante with your moisturiser. The B. Skin Age-Define Firming Face and Neck Cream, £14.99, contains ingredients that’ll help keep your complexion looking plump and supple, including peptides and plant collagen. Plus, there’s red algae to improve skin radiance. Meanwhile the B. Skin Age-Define Day Cream, £16.99, is a rich formula for ageing skin that brightens and smooths with the added benefit of SPF 30 – 81% of testers said it’s the best SPF moisturiser they have ever tried.

Oily or blemish-prone skin, on the other hand, still needs moisture, just ensure it’s a lightweight formula that won’t overload your skin. The B. Skin Moisturising Gel Cream, £14.99, is a super light cream containing four different types of hero hydrator hyaluronic acid, plus green lentil extract to keep skin’s sebum levels down and minimise the look of large pores. Bonus: it also makes a great base for make-up during the day.

So you see, a skincare routine needn’t be complicated; it’s all about handpicking the formulas that will benefit your skin the most. Arm yourself with these straightforward and effective products from Superdrug and your skin will thank you for it.

The full B. Skin by Superdrug range is available to shop in store and online now