Want an easy yet hard working skincare routine? Try B. Skin by Superdrug

If you’ve spent the whole of your adult life without much in the way of a skincare routine, thinking that it’s too late to introduce one, then listen up. It’s actually never too late to incorporate a hardworking, proven range of products into your life in order to help look after your skin and prevent signs of ageing – because, as the saying goes, it’s better late than never.

One of the main reasons people tend to avoid skincare is because they find it incredibly overwhelming. And while there’s no doubting that there are lots of cleansers, moisturisers, mists, serums and essences available, it doesn’t have to be complicated – and, actually, if you speak to any skincare expert or dermatologist, they will often tell you that the more fuss-free and simple a routine is, the better for your skin it will be.

B. Skin is the newly formulated skincare range by Superdrug, and its Age-Define range is not only proven to provide visible results, but it’s also been created to take the confusion out of skincare. The range, which comprises a carefully curated selection of hardworking products that help plump and firm skin, also provides deep moisture and nourishment – all whilst helping to make it feel more youthful. Plus it has brightening and smoothing benefits to boot.

Here’s a breakdown of each product, along with how it works and when best to use it…

B. Skin Age-Define Moisturising Day Cream, £16.99

Specifically formulated to target visible signs of ageing, this cream is formulated with a powerful blend of ingredients that help minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Not only will it work to help nourish and hydrate skin, but added SPF30 will help protect against the sun’s harmful rays, working to help prevent sun damage. It’s best used as the final step in your routine – use it before makeup and after an antioxidant serum. 81% of testers said it’s the best SPF moisturiser they have ever tried.

B. Skin Age-Define Intense Day Cream, £16.99

Similar to the Moisturising Day Cream, this intense version is a truly luxurious version that’s been developed to deliver hydration to the driest, most parched skin. Not only will it flood skin with much-needed moisture, but its potent blend of ingredients help reduce the appearance of visible signs of ageing while ensuring it looks and feels soft, smooth and radiant.

B. Skin Firming Face and Neck Cream, £14.99

Concerned with keeping your complexion smooth and lifted? This cream is all about firming the face, neck and décolletage area. Bakuchiol, a plant-based ingredient with similar skin benefits to retinol, works alongside peptides to even skin tone and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also rich in ingredients that will flood the skin with plumping moisture to support ageing skin.

B. Skin Age-Define Night Cream, £16.99

It’s no secret that, as we age, our collagen levels start to decline. That’s why B. Skin’s Age-Define Night Cream has been formulated with a potent mix of peptides (which are considered the building blocks of skin) and plant collagen; together they deliver moisture to skin, while targeting the look of fine lines and wrinkles – all whilst you sleep. Apply it directly onto cleansed skin for the best benefits.

B. Skin Age-Define Firming & Plumping Serum, £14.99

Harnessing the power of retinol – a form of vitamin A that’s considered gold standard amongst industry insiders – this serum pairs it with peptides to help firm, while also helping to smooth the overall texture of skin. Over time, the complexion will appear more luminous and youthful-looking, which is what we all want – right?

B. Skin Age-Define Smoothing Eye Cream, £14.99

Hydrating without being heavy, this cream is easily absorbed around the delicate eye area and has been created to target the visible signs of ageing. An in-built peptide complex works to reduce puffiness and smooth fine lines and wrinkles for a more luminous, youthful look.

The B. Skin by Superdrug Age-Define range is available to shop in store and online now