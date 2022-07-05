Top career tips from this year’s WeAreTheCity Rising Star winner

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This year Marie Claire is supporting WeAreTheCity's Rising Star Awards to champion up-and-coming female talent in the UK.

The WeAreTheCity Rising Star Awards are back for their eighth year of celebrating female talent, recognising 100 women who represent the leaders and role models of tomorrow.

The aim of the Awards is to encourage organisations to recognise the power of female talent in the workplace. And it certainly succeeds, with the amazing shortlisters leaving no doubt that girl power is something we all need to get behind.

Winners are carefully selected across 20 different industries, from charity and non-profit to infrastructure, transport and logistics.

Video you may like:

One of the winners from the Education and Academia industry is, Ebinehita Iyere, founder of Milk Honey Bees.

Milk Honey Bees is an incredible organisation that creates a safe and expressive space for Black girls to flourish. The young women are encouraged to put H.E.R (Healing, Empowerment and Resilience) first.

The project has seen incredible results, with at least 60% of the girls involved finding long-term education and employment opportunities.

The best part? 100% have reported better confidence and improvement in wellbeing. Now that certainly deserves recognition.

Ahead of the Awards, we sat down with Ebinehita to talk career tips, Milk Honey Bees and the best advice she’s ever received.

What inspired you to start Milk Honey Bees?

I started Milk Honey Bees because I realised there was a gap in support for Black Girls. Essentially all the work was focused on Black Boys. I felt that Black Girls needed a space to be supported through things affecting them as well as celebrate their limitless potential.

How important is H.E.R (Healing, Empowerment and Resilience) in young women’s lives?

Extremely important. It’s an essential part of their development being able to prioritise themselves as they are encouraged to always prioritise others. Healing is the driver because it gives space for the girls to process. Empowerment is through formal and informal education as the girls learn and teach. Resilience is about enhancing what she already comes with in and beyond the community she is a part of. Putting HER first doesn’t take away from anyone else it just gives room for self.

How to embody H.E.R at home and in the workplace?

There is no right or wrong way to put HER first, you just have to do it. It is uncomfortable and sometimes feels wrong but sitting and feeling through the emotions is better than burying it. In the workplace I feel HER should be imbedded because when people feel good they work better. HER was never about ignoring or taking from others but it’s about allowing one’s self be whole even in the mist of others.

What career tips would you give to someone starting out?

Always ensure that you look after yourself in and outside of the workplace. And remember to ask questions and network as much as you can, because every relationship counts.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

The best advice I’ve received was from my dad who has always reminded me that no matter where you start in life, you can dream big and achieve anything you set your heart and mind to.

The WeAreTheCity Rising Star Awards are set to take place on 14 July 2022. Follow them @MarieClaireUK.