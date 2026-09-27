Unbeatable Sunset Views, Exceptional Food and Total Tranquillity: This Santorini Hotel Is the Definition of a Summer Escape

Perched above the sparkling waters of Ammoudi Bay, Santo Mine feels like one of Santorini's best-kept secrets. While Oia is known for its bustling streets and sunset crowds, this adults-only hideaway offers a more serene way to experience the island, tucked into the cliffs on the site of a former stone mine.
The newest addition to the Santo Collection portfolio, the all-suite resort combines Cycladic minimalism with luxury touches, all while placing guests just an 11-minute walk from the heart of Oia via a private footpath.
If you're searching for a Santorini escape that balances privacy, exceptional hospitality and some of the island's most spectacular views, look no further than Santo Mine.
The vibes
From the moment you arrive, Santo Mine feels worlds away from the busy corners of Santorini. The resort has been thoughtfully designed to blend into the rugged landscape, with warm, earthy interiors inspired by the island's natural beauty. Stone, wood, marble and handcrafted ceramics create a calming, cocoon-like atmosphere, while the uninterrupted views across the Aegean Sea constantly remind you exactly where you are.
Despite its peaceful setting, the hotel never feels isolated. Oia's boutiques, restaurants and famous viewpoints are within easy reach, making it the ideal base for travellers who want the best of both worlds.
The rooms
The resort's 37 suites are all designed around one key feature: making the most of the extraordinary setting. Every suite comes with either a private pool or jacuzzi, allowing guests to enjoy the panoramic sea views in complete privacy.
The interiors embrace Mediterranean simplicity, with cream and sand-coloured tones, natural textures and minimalist styling creating a sense of calm throughout. Floor-to-ceiling doors flood the rooms with natural light, while private terraces provide the perfect place to unwind with a morning coffee or sunset aperitif.
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For many guests, the suite itself becomes a destination. There's something truly special about soaking in your private jacuzzi while watching the sun dip below the horizon, with room service delivering cocktails and meals directly to your terrace.
The food
Food is a genuine highlight of a stay here. While Santo Mine's restaurant Ālme serves beautifully executed Mediterranean dishes and an excellent breakfast spread featuring both familiar favourites and local specialities, it's worth venturing to the nearby restaurant Alios Ilios at sister property Santo Pure at least once during your stay.
Following the recommendation of the staff, I ordered the day's special: a fish version of giouvarlakia, a traditional Greek dish I might otherwise have overlooked. It ended up being one of the standout meals of the trip and a reminder of how rewarding it can be to step outside your comfort zone when travelling.
The cocktail menu is equally impressive, featuring inventive recipes that go beyond the standard spritzes and margaritas found elsewhere on the island. Combined with the sweeping sea views and front-row sunset seats, it quickly becomes one of those places where one drink inevitably turns into several.
The facilities
The resort is designed for slowing down. A visit to the spa is essential, particularly the Tranquility Face and Body Ritual, an aromatherapy-based treatment designed to improve circulation and oxygenation throughout the body. It's deeply relaxing and the perfect antidote to busy schedules back home.
For those who prefer something more active, the outdoor gym overlooks the ocean, making even an early morning workout feel appealing.
Beyond the resort, guests can take the private pathway into Oia to explore the town's winding streets, independent boutiques and local restaurants. It's close enough to enjoy whenever you like, but far enough away that returning to the peace and quiet of Santo Mine feels like a welcome retreat.
The need to knows
Santorini is hardly short of luxury hotels, but Santo Mine manages to stand out thanks to its unique setting, exceptional hospitality and genuinely breathtaking views. It offers all the beauty and atmosphere that visitors come to Santorini for, without sacrificing privacy or tranquillity.
For couples looking for a romantic escape, anyone seeking a slower pace of travel, or simply those wanting to experience Oia from a more peaceful vantage point, Santo Mine delivers exactly the kind of effortless luxury that makes a holiday memorable long after you've returned home.
To book your stay at Santo Mine Oia Suites, Thesi Fanari, Oia, Santorini, head to the Santo Collection website now. Suites start from £345.
Maggie Joyner is Junior Social Media Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a sharp eye for digital trends and storytelling, she curates engaging content that connects audiences with the very best in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Before joining Marie Claire, Maggie worked as a photographer around the world, capturing moments that blend creativity with cultural insight. In her spare time, she likes to write about film, fashion, and interior design, combining her love of visual storytelling with her editorial skills. Maggie holds a degree in Screen Arts and studied cinematography at UCLA, which informs her distinctive approach to visual content and digital storytelling.