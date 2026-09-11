I've Discovered the Luxury Milan Hideaway That’s Perfect for Shopping, Sightseeing and Feeling Like You've Been Gone a Week in Just Two Days

My husband and I both have very busy jobs, which means carving out alone time throughout the year can be a challenge. Whilst we may not have time (or childcare) for regular nights out together, what I’ve come to realise is that quality matters far more than quantity. Instead of trying to squeeze in rushed dinners after work, when we’re both tired, or racing home to relieve our babysitter of her duties, we prioritise special moments together, however brief they may be. Enter Portrait Milano, one of Milan’s most luxurious hotels, arguably with an unbeatable location right in the heart of the city.
Part of the Lungarno Collection, the luxury hotel chain owned by the Ferragamo family, Portrait Milano is the perfect bolthole for a short city break or a special weekend away. If you’re looking for a hotel that feels as much like a destination as a place to sleep, Portrait Milano is hard to beat. Set within a beautifully restored 16th-century former archbishop’s seminary, and just a stone’s throw from Via Montenapoleone, Milan’s most iconic shopping street, it was the perfect base for our two-night stay, mixing design, culture and, of course, some shopping.
The Vibe
With its impressive courtyard, retro-inspired interiors and incredible service, Portrait Milano manages to feel both grand and surprisingly relaxed at the same time.
When you walk through the historic loggia and you arrive in the Piazza del Quadrilatero, with the impressive architecture and scale of the former seminary, rather than feeling imposing, the hotel has been designed to feel like an impossibly elegant Milanese home, with lots of areas to eat, drink and relax.
The interiors, by designer Michele Bönan, channel mid-century Milan with walnut, brass, rich red velvet and plenty of Italian craftsmanship. There are subtle references to the Ferragamo family heritage throughout, but nothing feels overly branded. Instead, the atmosphere is quietly glamorous and unmistakably Italian.
The Rooms
There are 73 rooms and suites - think warm lacquered woods, marble bathrooms, beautifully rich furnishings and cinematic lighting rather than the stark minimalism you sometimes find in modern five-star hotels. Bathrooms have ample surface space, several mirrors and ample wardrobe space.
The details are particularly good: handcrafted leather handles, Carrara marble, rich fabrics and beautifully crafted large wooden wardrobes. Guests can choose from seven different pillow types and rooms overlook the internal gardens and courtyard, which is a welcomed break from the heat and the busy energy of the city.
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The Location
This is where Portrait Milano is unbeatable. Set on Corso Venezia, it sits right in the Quadrilatero della Moda, Milan’s legendary fashion district, with the city’s best shopping, restaurants and cultural sights on its doorstep. We were only in Milan for 3 days which meant having everything within walking distance was a real bonus.
The hotel’s own courtyard is also part of the experience. Piazza del Quadrilatero has become a destination in its own right, with regular art installations or fashion events for brands including Moncler, Max Mara and Ferragamo. If you’re feeling lazy you can spend an afternoon shopping, stop for lunch and an aperitivo, then head to the spa with barely any need to venture beyond the hotel’s walls.
The Facilities
For somewhere so centrally located, Portrait Milano offers an impressive amount of reasons to stay in. Set in the basement, the hotel features a relaxing swimming pool and longevity spa which was perfect after a morning of sightseeing in the heat. I tried the Cryosuite and Dry Float Therapy, a treatment that is used to improve circulation and relieve muscle and joint pain. The treatment allows the body and mind to regain energy, strengthen the immune system, stimulate new collagen growth and improve skin elasticity - perfect after a long-haul flight or busy working week.
For food and drink, 10_11 is the hotel's all-day Italian restaurant, while the Beefbar Milano is a more glamorous dinner option. The hotel also has Rumore, a retro-inspired cocktail bar, that is open to the public and is a popular destination after dark.
And then there’s the service. Staff are polished without being stiff, with a warm, personal approach that makes the hotel feel considerably more relaxed than its grand surroundings might suggest. The concierge can also help arrange everything from restaurant reservations to cultural experiences around the city should you wish.
The Verdict
Portrait Milano is a hotel that understands exactly what makes Milan special: impeccable design, incredible architecture, the very best fashion brands on your doorstep and delicious food. It’s undeniably expensive, but unlike some ultra-luxury hotels, it feels like you are absolutely getting your moneys worth, and for a short 2 night stay it feels like its worth every penny.
It won’t be the right choice if you’re looking for a small, intimate boutique hotel or somewhere removed from the city buzz. But if shopping, design and eating well are high on the agenda, Portrait Milano is the ultimate destination.
Marie Claire verdict: A seriously chic Milanese escape that turns a historic landmark into one of the city’s most desirable places to stay – book a room overlooking the garden for a more relaxing view.
Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.