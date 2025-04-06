Easy Escapes: Designed with digital nomads in mind, Hôtel Pilgrim is a stylish stay in the heart of the Latin Quarter
A home away from home in Paris.
Stepping into the ultra-modern Hôtel Pilgrim, it's easy to feel at home. Set on Paris' Left Bank, the layout is welcoming and relaxed—you'll likely find guests mingling with locals and tourists in the open-plan brunch/co-working space, where digital nomads are welcome.
The décor may be industrial-led, with architects at Cyril Durand Behar leaning into a contemporary feel with exposed brick and ceiling pipes. But, the hotel's communal spaces still have a cosy feel, and its design takes notes from the '70s with earthy tones and graphic prints that add character and warmth. Adding to the gallery-like quality of the hotel is a collection of artwork curated by Studio Saint-Lazare. These unique pieces, nestled among historic photographs, prevent the pared-back public spaces from feeling sterile.
One of the joys of visiting Paris is that it's an excellent destination for solo travellers. A buzzing capital city much smaller than London, it's easy to navigate via the efficient Metro. The city's cafe culture allows for many quiet moments alone, enjoying a café noisette and croissant while reading, catching up on emails, or people-watching. Hôtel Pilgrim makes the perfect base for solo travellers with its laptop-friendly spaces, communal dining, and a compact spa for an indulgent afternoon of R&R. Paris is a city built for lovers, and couples will also love this luxurious hotel. Meanwhile, the rooftop cocktail bar is perfect for a drink with friends and has panoramic views of the city. It's worth noting that Hôtel Pilgrim is aimed at young professionals and groups of friends rather than families.
Hôtel Pilgrim sits in the centre of the 5th arrondissement. It's the perfect base to explore the peaceful island of Île Saint-Louis and take in its impressive 17th and 18th-century architecture. You're in Paris, so expect a strong wine and cheese offering, wherever you are. L'Etiquette, a cosy wine shop selling natural and biodynamic wines, and La Ferme Saint-Aubin, a charming cheese shop known for its generosity with samples, are within easy reach on foot from the hotel.
THE ROOMS
The 53 rooms at Hôtel Pilgrim are modern and compact, with wide bay-style windows that make them feel more spacious and airy. The decor is pared-back but still nods to the hotel's '70s aesthetic, with a muted colour palette of greys, deep red, orange, and yellow and period-style furniture in the suites, whilst bathrooms are stocked with LA Bruket products, a natural and organic beauty brand.
FOOD & DRINKS
The F&B offering reflects the laid-back vibe you'd expect from a home-away-from-home establishment. The ground-floor dining space evolves throughout the day: transforming from a breakfast spot to an all-day brunch hangout where guests and locals can chat, work and relax.
On the seventh-floor rooftop, there's a small but very thoughtful collection of cocktails to enjoy as the sun dips behind Paris' rooftops. Think of your favourite martini with a new twist, rather than a pina colada. Current tipples include a smokey concoction of mezcal, bergamot and grapefruit or a blend of passionfruit and blackcurrant bitters topped off with kombucha. The bar also serves French Bloom, a premium alcohol-free fizz.
THE ACTIVITIES
One of the hotel's most attractive features is its compact and modern spa. This underground oasis is a great place to recharge, with a 37sq.m. pool, plush loungers, and steam bath available to guests free of charge. The hotel's policy of 45-minute booked slots means that there are never more than eight people in the area at a time.
Highlights from the extensive treatment menu include a jet lag massage to soothe the travel-weary, a Californian massage for rejuvenation, and a Kobido facial massage inspired by ancient Japanese techniques. Prices aren't cheap, with massages costing around £125 for an hour—but this is central Paris, after all.
THE NEED TO KNOWS
Rooms at the Hôtel Pilgrim start at €250 (approximately £208), and you can book through the hotel's website or by phone at +33 1 80 27 33 11.
Address: 11 Rue de Poissy, 75005 Paris, France
