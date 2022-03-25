Easy escapes: Eastbury Cottage, Dorset

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Why go

Nestled in the heart of Sherborne, the picturesque ancient capital of Dorset, you’ll find Eastbury Cottage, a fully refurbished charming 17th century stone period property with three generous bedrooms, all with ensuite facilities located next door to The Eastbury Hotel and Spa.

The hotel itself has recently refurbished its 26 bedrooms and boasts a 2AA Rosette Restaurant, Seasons, bijou spa and beautiful gardens.

The vibe

The cottage is a beautiful extension of the market town it lives in. Living spaces are tastefully furnished with antique furniture, yet feel incredibly cosy, thanks to plush sofas, a fireplace and more boardgames than you could possibly need. It’s the perfect space to welcome both adults and children, who will want to make many cups of tea in the country kitchen before enjoying them in the garden – or the hot tub!

The rooms

The rooms are undoubtedly the highlight of the house, each luxurious in its own right, though of course you’ll be fighting over the master suite, which includes its very own roll-top bath as well as an en-suite bathroom with shower. The rooms can be described as ‘country chic’, with gorgeous features such as local art, vintage lounge chairs and embroidered cushions really tying the space together.

The food

Whilst the cottage offers all the facilities you’d need for self-catering, it would be a crying shame not to make the most of the hotel’s award-winning restaurant, Seasons. You’ll be able to feast on seasonal dishes such as Devon Crab with cucumber and horseradish, charred monkfish with baby leeks, manchego and romesco, pork tenderloin with caramelised shallots and carrots and of course, plenty of tasty desserts for those with a sweet tooth. The salted peanut parfait in particular is worth the detour.

Before you go

If you’re looking to relax before you head off, book yourself a treatment in the private spa, which is tucked away in the hotel garden. Therapists offer a Caudalie treatment menu including soothing facials, invigorating massages, and other blissful beauty and wellness therapies.

And do make sure you explore the beautiful town of Sherborne, known for its historical vibe, many local gardens, walks and Sherborne Castle and Abbey.

How to book

Book online or by calling 01935 813131. Eastbury Cottage price based on 2 people is £625 per night or £4,375 for 7 nights. Price based on 4 people or more is £850 per night or £5950 for 7 nights on a self-catering basis. Includes a private garden, 6 seater outdoor table, barbecue and a classic garden hot tub (available from the end of September). Minimum 2-night stay.