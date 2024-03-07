New Mothers Are Relying On This Innovative Brand for All Their Maternal Needs

(Image credit: Future)

Brands We Believe In is an editorial franchise where our editors celebrate their favorite female-led brands that are creating a more inclusive and equitable industry.

It's easy to acknowledge the remarkable journey that new mothers undertake from the inception of their pregnancy into early motherhood. But what often goes unnoticed is the identity crisis that new mothers face as they embark on this fulfilling yet frightening phase of their lives. Here are some of the questions that run through their minds: Can I passionately pursue my dreams while still providing for my child and all their needs? Will society put me in a box as a mother? Do I have to choose between being a full-time mom and pursuing my career?

For Athena, the answer is clear: We should first see a mother as a woman with her own unique identity before recognising her role as a caregiver. So Athena made it her mission to empower women who face these deep-rooted gender biases and founded Momcozy, the one-stop destination for new mothers and their babies. The goal is to make pregnancy and early motherhood more comfortable by simplifying and bringing ease to everyday scenarios so mothers can reclaim their own lives. The brand hosts a range of products including pumping bras, wearable breast pumps, maternity body pillows, baby feeding essentials, and more.

Through endless innovation and user-oriented designs, Momcozy has normalised comfortability in all aspects of maternal life. For instance, its wearable breast pumps suction at a horizontal angle as opposed to an unpleasant upward or downward motion, and the hands-free design gives women the freedom and mobility to do what they desire around the home. The baby-bottle warmer is cordless and portable, making it ideal for travel or on-the-go activities. It not only warms milk up in two quick minutes but can also be used for the baby's supplementary food whether it's frozen, cold, or fresh.

In celebration of International Women's Day, Marie Claire is partnering with Momcozy to spotlight the brand's incredible work in creating a more diverse and inclusive community for mothers. Athena believes that by putting the needs of mothers first, women from all walks of life will have the support and encouragement to be their truest selves during motherhood and beyond.

