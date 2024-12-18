Office Christmas parties are a breeding ground for bad behaviour

It's office Christmas party season, and while the worry should be limited to questionable buffet food and awkward ice-breakers for too many women, work parties mean fending off unwanted advances. December is a high-risk for sexual harassment and women are up to three times more likely to experience it, but the new Worker Protection Act aims to give employees more power than ever. Here’s what you need to know.

“I had to suffer my line manager's alcoholised breath while he was uncomfortably close to me and have him intensely look at me and say “You’re so beautiful,”” recalls one employee. The story is eerie in its familiarity. We probably all know someone who’s experienced this kind of leering from a colleague or—worse, a boss—at an office party.

“No one did or said anything. I brushed it off…” adds the employee, again alluding to the insidious normalisation of workplace harassment. For a disturbing number of people, this kind of harassment reaches a fever pitch during the holiday season. According to a recent poll by Male Allies UK, 47% of employees have considered skipping their work Christmas party to avoid the potential for bad behaviour or harassment.

Christmas parties should be fun (albeit awkward) celebrations, but they can quickly become a breeding ground for inappropriate behaviour. A report by Token Man’s Consulting on Sexualisation in the Workplace found that 55% of respondents had been sexualised at work, and half of those affected considered quitting their job as a result.

60% of victims of workplace harassment never reported the incident, often fearing retaliation, disbelief, or simply a lack of support.

These incidents—which too often go unchallenged or ignored—reveal a larger cultural issue that many workers face: the normalisation of harassment. According to the same report, 40% of employees admitted to knowing about someone in their workplace whose inappropriate behaviour was acknowledged but tolerated. Even more worrying, 60% of victims of workplace harassment never reported the incident, often fearing retaliation, disbelief, or simply a lack of support.

A major shift came last month when the Worker Protection Act 2023 (an amendment to the Equality Act 2010) came into force. The new legislation means that employers must take proactive steps to protect their employees from sexual harassment, including harassment by third parties such as clients, contractors, or even customers. While this is a vital legal development, it also speaks to the need for cultural change within organisations, as well as outside of it.

A new campaign launched by Male Allies UK and ACT, called #SayNoToMistletoe, calls on both men and women to take responsibility in calling out unacceptable behaviour.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s not just about encouraging victims to speak out; it’s about creating a culture where standing up for respect and decency is the norm. Male allies, in particular, are urged to step in when witnessing harassment, whether it’s by intervening in a situation or by supporting colleagues who may be feeling unsafe or uncomfortable.

Lee Chambers, founder of Male Allies UK, emphasises the importance of collective responsibility, urging people to not only call out but also call in inappropriate behaviour in a way that encourages empathy and understanding.

It’s only by normalising the act of challenging harassment and supporting those affected, that we can begin to break the cycle of tolerance that has long plagued workplace culture.