Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They might be more of a tiny tearaway with one of these names (strong emphasis on 'might')

These days, a lot of parents will opt for one of the the trendiest baby names to name their new bundle of joy. But can your baby’s name predict things like how naughty they’re going to be?

Well, according to new research, there is such thing as the ‘naughtiest baby names’.

You probably remember being at school and there being a handful of kids who were known as The Naughty Lot. Or maybe you were even in that crowd yourself?

The new research was conducted in Australia by website School Stickers, which teachers use to monitor pupils’ behaviour using ‘reward books’ online. They looked at the rewards books of 58,000 children to find out the best and worst behaved names for boys and girls.

Names like Abigail and Chloe came out on top for the girls, while James, Luke and Joshua are all considered badly behaved boys.

Of course, the results could well be down to the popularity of the name, and are unlikely to be the determining factor of how naughty a child is as there’s no real science involved. But it makes for a fun read, right?

Did any of the naughty children you went to school with have these names?

Naughtiest baby names for girls

Eleanor

Jasmine

Abigail

Olivia

Holly

Georgia

Chloe

Amelia

Shannon

Naughtiest baby names for boys

Joseph

James

Joshua

Luke

Samuel

Matthew

Daniel

Mohammed

Owen

George

What do you think?