Join Marie Claire for a special event on the power of role models

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Join Marie Claire and African NGO mothers2mothers for a very special virtual panel discussion on the power of role models to unleash the potential of young girls and women

Words by Emma Mason

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

What is the event for?

On the 2nd December Marie Claire has teamed up with mothers2mothers, an African NGO, which has for nearly 20 years has helped to empower girls and young women living with HIV. Through transformative health care opportunities and peer mentoring schemes they organisation has helped to create a supportive network for women inspiring change.

Their She’s Got The Power campaign, ending on the 2nd December, aims to celebrate the girls of today to empower them to become the women of tomorrow.

Its no secret that this year has posed immense challenges for us all, but for girls in Sub-Saharan Africa, vital support networks and life saving health services have become increasingly more difficult to access due to the pandemic.

Join the conversation by using #ShesGotThePower to spread their message, and double your impact as donations to m2m made before 2nd December will be matched by a group of generous donors.

Who are the panellists?

Andrea Thompson

The panel will feature Editor in Chief at Marie Claire, Andrea Thompson, who will be moderating the event. Other panellists include:

Sophie Williams

Sophie Williams, a leading anti-racism advocate whose career in both writing and advertising has helped promote greater discussion around diversity and inclusion. Her new book, Millennial Black, coming out next year, provides the ultimate guide to the workplace for Black women.

Anna Mathur

Anna Mathur, Sunday Times Best Seller, and The Therapy Edit podcast host, who is paving the way to normalise discussions around mental health, anxiety, self-worth, and postnatal depression.

Nozanduela “Nozi” Samela

Nozanduela “Nozi” Samela who after leaning on m2m for support when she fell pregnant at 19 with HIV, now works as part of their communication team to ensure that girls like herself are given opportunities and the tools they need to realise their potential through education and mentorship.

Where can I book tickets for the event?

Click here to book your ticket, for the small price of £5. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to m2m.

Join us for this truly inspiring event and be part of the movement to ensure the next generation of women can reach their full potential.