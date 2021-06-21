Save £200 on this cult Shark hoover this Amazon Prime Day

If, like me, you moved home during the pandemic and treated yourself to a robot hoover. Then this incredible discount is for you. I love my robot hoover but there’s nothing quite like having domestic control over where exactly you want to clean. Enter this incredible Amazon Prime Day home deal.
So, when I saw there was 50%, yes 50% off Shark’s Anti-Hair Cordless Vacuum Cleaner in the Prime Day deals I had to share it. As, a £200 discount on any product is unreal, but that amount of money off a cult product like this is generally unheard of. Truly, it’s a deal you don’t want to miss.
Shark, Anti-Hair Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, was £399, now £199
This playful cordless vacuum is designed for dusty homes or homes with pets —living in central London, my flat gets seriously dusty, so I’ve already *adding this to my basket*.
An Amazon exclusive in this vibrant Scarlet red, Shark’s cordless vacuum has over 7,000 five-star reviews. With customers raving about how light-weight and easy it is to manoeuvre. Designed for homes with pets. The model is fitted with Anti-Hair Wrap technology to remove it from the brush-roll as you clean. With DuoClean so it seamlessly glides from carpet to wooden floors – no need to switch floorheads.
With a five-year guarantee, there’s never been a better time to invest in a hoover, for less!