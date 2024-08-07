Trust me, I'm a Health Editor - WUKA’s period swimwear is the best investment you'll make all summer

If you’re anything like me, you’re counting down the days until you can lounge on the beach with your OOO on your summer holiday or, if you’re not going away, counting down the minutes until you can log off and head to your nearest lido. One of the many joys of summer, alongside long, hot, sunny days and endless Olympic games live-streamed for our entertainment, is a cooling dip in a cold body of water when it’s really hot out.

That said, it can feel like a bit of a hassle when it’s your time of the month. I know I’m not the first woman to have worried about leakage or put off heading to the pool for fear of a tampon string showing. Which is where WUKA’s innovative period swimwear comes in, a product I’ve found truly game-changing.

WUKA has long been one of my go-to brands for period wear, offering simple yet effective products that take the stress out of my TOTM and help me feel 100% confident in any outfit. Last year, though, they branched out into period swimwear, taking their brand mission of empowering women on their period and making them feel like nothing can hold them back one step further.

It’s a genius move and the products are brilliant, too - flattering, fashion-forward, and truly functional, promising to keep you supported and covered if you have a light to medium flow.

Below, I explain more about the products and what makes them so innovative (plus, why I’d recommend you *add to basket*, stat).

WUKA’s period swimwear is a must-buy - your need-to-knows

First things first - a little about how waterproof swimwear actually works (because I know you’re wondering). In short, the bikini bottoms and swimsuits have a three-layer built-in gusset that you can’t see or feel. The three layers all serve a unique purpose - one keeping you comfortable, one absorbing blood, and the other repelling water, protecting you against leaks. They’re also UV50, meaning they block 98% of the sun's rays, reducing your exposure to harmful rays.

Designed for use on light to medium flow days, you can wear the briefs and costume with other products (they actually recommend using a menstrual cup or other product just as an extra precaution on your heavy flow days).

Scared that you might leak in the pool? That’s definitely a concern most women have had at some point in their lives, but WUKA’s innovative design means that you’ll have more coverage than ever. Just picture that - near total reassurance as you relax and read your book. Sounds good, right?

Now to the technical part. Their bestselling style is the classic bikini shape, designed to look just like your regular bikini bottom but with a clever ultra-absorbent liner hidden in the gusset. While it’s designed for light periods, it’s impressively absorbent, offering 10ml of absorption, which equates to two tampons or one day pad. Wear them under a wetsuit, watersports shorts, or on their own with your favourite bikini top. The possibilities are endless.

More of a swimsuit kind of person? They’ve also got a full coverage swimsuit designed for moderate periods and light bladder leaks, offering more absorption at 15ml (the equivalent of three tampons or two day pads). With built-in cups, a cinched waist, and a range of colourways on offer, this one’s a great option for sportier days or those looking for extra support.

Wondering how to wash them properly? Good question, as this is key to ensuring you get the most use out of your product (they’re designed to last for two years). It’s pretty simple, though: just be sure to rinse them in cold water before washing to remove any excess blood and then pop them in your washing machine on a delicate program at 30°C maximum. Other need-to-knows: avoid fabric softener or detergents, and be sure to air dry rather than tumble dry.

One of my favourite things about the brand, by far, is its impressive sustainability credentials. They’re pioneers in this department, long championing eco-friendly materials, a circular business structure, and transparent supply chain practices, and are certified B-Corp, proving their dedication to both people and the planet. Case in point: every WUKA product you buy replaces an impressive 200 disposable period products in its lifetime, not only saving you money but resulting in fewer products ending up in landfills, too.

And, as if it couldn’t get any better: for the first 40 days after you order your first WUKA product, you can return the product for a full refund or exchange under their 100% satisfaction guarantee. No stressing about sizing not being quite right, over here.

Head to wuka.co.uk/collections/period-swimwear to shop the range, or click below. There are loads of great deals currently live on the site, including 10% off any mix-and-matched bikini top and bottom. And, lucky for you readers, we’ve got a special Marie Claire UK discount code for you, too. Simply enter the code MCSWIM at the checkout for 15% off their entire swimwear range (valid until the end of August).

