5 ways to bring Italian style to your next cocktail hour

Life tastes that bit sweeter on the Amalfi Coast, where the pastel-coloured houses hug dramatic cliffs and the scent of lemon groves mingles with the salty Mediterranean air. It’s a place that has inspired many a summer’s adventure—and not least the delicious botanicals found in Malfy Gin.

So if you’re looking to add Italian style to your cocktail hour this summer—uplifted with the notes of handpicked juniper, Italian lemons, pink grapefruit and oranges—Malfy is the truly unique gin from Italy you need to try.

Here are Marie Claire’s tips for bringing the magic of Italy and a taste of La Dolce Vita to your cocktail recipes, with drinks that will never fail to impress:

1. Choose your favourite Italian tipple

For a refreshing sip that transports you to a stylish, sun-soaked terrace in Italy, why not try one of Malfy Gin’s four stunning varieties: vibrant Malfy Gin Rosa is made with fresh Sicilian pink grapefruit, bright Malfy Con Arancia comes with the zesty flavour of Sicilian blood oranges, Malfy Con Limone is made with Italian sun-ripened lemons and Amalfi lemon peel, while Malfy Originale is your classic dry-style gin with an Italian twist.

2. Mix up your cocktail recipes for a fresh twist on aperitivo hour

Whether you’re a true classic or someone who likes their drinks with a bit of a twist, there’s always fun to be had mixing it up with Malfy. You can go for something quick and easy, but still bursting with botanicals, or push your cocktail skills a little further. Give your spritz a gin twist by mixing together blood orange-flavoured Malfy Con Arancia, Prosecco and Sanpellegrino Limonata. For the finishing touches, garnish with blackberry, a pink grapefruit slice and sage—chef’s kiss!

Or how about a signature gin & tonic with a twist? It’s made with pink grapefruit-flavoured Malfy Gin Rosa, Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic, and garnished with a pink grapefruit wheel and a sprig of rosemary.

3. Make it all about the small plates

If you love the laid-back affair that is aperitivo culture, then you know how much fun can be had with small plates and antipasti—best served with slices of pillowy focaccia and plenty of juicy olives. To find your perfect Malfy pairing, why not try dishes that give a nod to the Amalfi Coast’s abundance of seafood, from moreish anchovy crostini to bite-sized bowls of spaghetti vongole, all with a squeeze of fresh lemon. If dessert is more your thing, be sure to offer guests a showstopping Sgroppino — the citrusy cocktail featuring Malfy Gin Con Limone that is served with a scoop of lemon sorbet.

4. Set the scene for crafting memories

If you want to throw the kind of party that transports your friends to sunnier, warmer climes, then tablescaping can be an easy win. Dress your spread with a variety of Italian-inspired La DoubleJ linens, tableware, and glassware—perhaps mixing and matching styles for an eclectic charm. Don’t forget to incorporate candles, (we're thinking Acqua Di Parma for true Italian style), fresh flowers and vibrant herbs as part of your decor.

Eucalyptus entwined on the table always looks stunning, and citrus fruit that gives a nod to your cocktails—like the lemons, blood orange and grapefruit found in Malfy—can make a real impression.

5. Be ready for some spontaneous socialising

When you think of a warm summer’s evening in Italy, it’s all about being in a bustling piazza, drink in hand beside the fountain. And whether it’s a last-minute decision, after-work drinks or a simple celebration, Italians know how to mark the occasion without the fuss. Famed for its changeable temperament, the British weather can make or break your summer plans—but with Malfy you’ll always be ready to whip up some impressive drinks in a flash. Whether you’re hosting a large group of friends or just throwing together an intimate supper at the eleventh hour, the botanicals in Malfy always elevate the occasion—served simply over ice or in your favourite cocktail creation.

Want to serve up effortless Italian style? Prepare this cocktail next time you host

Malfy La Dolce Vita Spritz (opens in new tab)

Ingredients:

35ml Malfy Gin Con Arancia

50ml Sanpellegrino Limonata

50ml Prosecco

Blackberry, pink grapefruit slice & sage

Method:

Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine

Garnish with blackberries, a pink grapefruit slice and sage

For more cocktail ideas, visit Malfy Gin from Italy and to buy a bottle, visit amazon.co.uk. Enjoy responsibly bedrinkaware.co.uk