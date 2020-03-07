Here are four empowering campaigns you need to know about this International Women’s Day

From Because I am a Girl to #EndPeriodPoverty, here are some of the campaigns you should be aware of...

1. Because I am a Girl, Plan International

From street harassment to sexual exploitation – and child marriage – Because I am a Girl campaign is tackling a roster of gender specific issues which affect girls and young women globally. The campaign focuses on helping girls utilise their voice; lobbying those in power and reaching decisive, legislative change. They work with over 45 different countries, providing girls with both the emotional and material support needed to prosper.

How can you help?

You can make a donation or sign up for free here.

2. #EndPeriodPoverty, Always

In a continued attempt to stymie period poverty in the UK, Always has now donated over 24 million period products to young women to help keep them in school. The well-known tampon brand has joined together with Insta-Artists and Illustrators, Florence Given, Laura Callaghan and Stacie Swift to draw some much needed attention to this issue.

How can you help?

For every like or comment on each of the artist’s posts and for every pack of Always sold, the brand will donate a further product to a young girl in need.

3. #GlobalFeminism, The Circle

Whilst cognisant of the fact we have come far by way of women’s rights, this campaign reminds us that there is still some way to go. Annie Lennox and The Circle NGO have created a short film to highlight some of the issues girls from around the world still face today. From rape to wealth disparity and all things in between, The Circle are targeting local policy systems to institute real, formative change.

You can watch the film here.

How can you help?

You can help support this campaign by visiting thecircle.ngo

Happy International Women’s Day.