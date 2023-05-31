These beautiful flower-themed baby names are perfect for summer babies

If you're expecting this summer, you may be looking at baby names and wondering where to start. Is there a moniker on the luckiest baby names list that catches your eye? Or perhaps you want to name your little one after characters in your favourite films and TV shows?

This year, there has been a rise in parents giving their newborns 'main character energy' baby names - but nature-themed baby names are also on the rise.

So if you're searching for a moniker that reflects the season, Editor in Chief of Random Names, Mia Bardot, has selected her favourite names inspired by flowers - and, of course, they are all beautiful.

Following the lead of celebrities like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom - who named their daughter Daisy - and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter, Violet, parents-to-be are finding inspiration in the outdoors.

Want to know which flower-themed baby names are proving popular?

Take a look below...

Flower themed baby names

Azalea

Briar

Cassia

Clover

Dahlia

Daisy

Daphne

Fern

Flora

Heather

Iris

Ivy

Jacinta

Jasmine

Juniper

Layla

Leilani

Lila

Lily

Magnolia

Marigold

Meadow

Nova

Poppy

Posy

Pua

Rose

Rosie

Violet

Willow

Editor in Chief of Random Names, Mia Bardot, said: "The selected names in this list range from old-fashioned, traditional names such as Lily and Layla to quirky, contemporary names such as Juniper and Marigold.

"The latter are starting to rise in popularity, especially in the Pacific Northwest. They have a distinctive rhythm and are not ultra-feminine in a traditional sense of sound.

"Azaleas, Dahlias, and Magnolias also make the list of my preferred names. They are extremely feminine in style.

"The beauty of flower names lies in their versatility, offering endless possibilities and the ability to fulfil a wide range of goals and styles."

Would you choose one of these beautiful flower-themed baby names for your little one?