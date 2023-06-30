The funniest film of the summer just dropped and we’re offering MC readers free tickets

Calling all Emily in Paris stans: Ashley Park is finally getting the main character moment she deserves and you’re all invited to see it.

Our favourite sidekick has taken up a starring role in what is being hailed as the funniest film about friendship since Bridesmaids, and we’re offering MC readers the chance to attend a free screening.

No, not a drill. We’re actually offering free screenings, and it’s as easy as claiming your free ticket here.

From the producers of Bad Neighbours and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, Joy Ride follows four unlikely friends on a soul-searching – and side-splittingly disastrous – trip to China. Cue excessive drinking, countless dirty jokes and some inadvertent drug smuggling.

Joining Park is an all-star ensemble cast of Sherry Cola, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu and rising star stand-up Sabrina Wu, and whether they’re starting a fake K-pop band or drinking Chinese businessmen under the table, they’re a match made in casting heaven.

The jokes may come thick and fast (get ready for the fake K-pop hit of the year) but it’s also at turns a moving tale of belonging and friendship.

Where can I watch Joy Ride?

From Basildon to York, we’ve partnered with LIONSGATE to offer MC readers from across the UK a see-it-first screening of Joy Ride at one of 20 Cineworld locations. Find out how to claim your free ticket here.

(You can thank us when the group chat’s still quoting it months later.)

See Joy Ride exclusively in cinemas from 4 August.