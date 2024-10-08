Our fashion editor went grocery shopping but came home with 10 incredible wardrobe additions, instead
Sometimes, one is hit with new-season style inspiration in the unlikeliest of scenarios; for me, it was last Saturday afternoon on a trip to Sainsbury's to stock up on some cream, rocket and nduja for an orzo dish I was planning on cooking.
I was quickly distracted by the clothing rails. Tu Clothing's new winter collection is full of chic, wearable pieces in a palette of chocolate browns, navy blues and failsafe neutrals. In the mix is a luxe-looking aviator jacket, the perfect wide-leg jeans (our Senior Beauty Editor Katie is a fan) and a sleek, faux-leather blazer I plan to wear this season and beyond.
I may have forgotten all about the orzo but I didn't forget to round up my 10 favourite pieces from Tu Clothing's latest drop; scroll to see them, below.
The Faux Leather Blazer
The easiest way to elevate a tee and jeans or cargo pants? Throw on a sleek leather-look blazer. This one has a great cut. I'd wear it to the office and then out for dinner, with a pair of pointed slingbacks and a slick of red lipstick.
The Wide-Leg Jeans
Everyone needs a perfect pair of wide-leg jeans this season (and beyond), and this vintage-wash pair is exemplary. Style yours with a white tee, colour-pop cardigan and metallic ballet flats.
The Aviator Jacket
An aviator jacket is a piece you'll wear for years to come. This faux leather and shearling style is perfect – I love the buckle detailing and the oversized pockets. Team it with white jeans and suede boots.
The Statement Ankle Boots
Never underestimate the power of a pair of statement ankle boots. This snake-effect pair look so good with a pair of low-slung jeans, an oatmeal knit and a classic pea coat. The heel is easy to walk in, too.
The New-Season Midi Skirt
I've been wearing A-line midi skirts all summer long, so a faux leather version feels like the natural next step for autumn. Style it with a grey knit (like the one pictured here) and knee-high boots.
The Pretty Blouse
A vintage-inspired blouse is at the top of our new-season wish list. In indigo, this frill-collared style is the perfect partner to true-blue jeans and navy ballet flats.
The Essential Coat
This coat has already sold out in the khaki-green and I'm pretty sure the brown version is going to be snapped up too. It's such a timeless style that will look just as good with dark-wash jeans as it will with tailoring.
The '90s-Inspired Bag
'90s shoulder bags continue to reign supreme, with utility-pocket styles picking up in popularity as we move into autumn/winter. This one is the perfect size for day and night.
The Elevated Denim Jacket
The classic denim jacket got an upgrade in clean-rinse indigo, pocket detailing and a waist-cinching belt. Wear it with jeans in a coordinating wash for a polished daytime outfit.
The Party Dress
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes and edits fashion show reviews, trend features and interviews with designers and tastemakers. She has a special interest in vintage and pre-loved, as well as the history of fashion, and has written extensively on the subject. She also consults for luxury brands.
Natalie has worked in the fashion industry for 16 years, contributing to Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Who What Wear, Glamour, and more. Both an experienced editor and strategist, she also founded and ran the digital content agency, The Fashion Digital, with clients including the British Fashion Council, Roland Mouret, and H&M. Formerly, she held senior roles at Matches, Net-a-Porter and Christian Louboutin, where she oversaw content and digital strategy.
