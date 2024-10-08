Our fashion editor went grocery shopping but came home with 10 incredible wardrobe additions, instead

Sometimes, one is hit with new-season style inspiration in the unlikeliest of scenarios; for me, it was last Saturday afternoon on a trip to Sainsbury's to stock up on some cream, rocket and nduja for an orzo dish I was planning on cooking.

I was quickly distracted by the clothing rails. Tu Clothing's new winter collection is full of chic, wearable pieces in a palette of chocolate browns, navy blues and failsafe neutrals. In the mix is a luxe-looking aviator jacket, the perfect wide-leg jeans (our Senior Beauty Editor Katie is a fan) and a sleek, faux-leather blazer I plan to wear this season and beyond.

(Image credit: Tu Clothing)

I may have forgotten all about the orzo but I didn't forget to round up my 10 favourite pieces from Tu Clothing's latest drop; scroll to see them, below.

The Faux Leather Blazer

Tu Clothing Faux Leather Blazer £28 at Tu Clothing The easiest way to elevate a tee and jeans or cargo pants? Throw on a sleek leather-look blazer. This one has a great cut. I'd wear it to the office and then out for dinner, with a pair of pointed slingbacks and a slick of red lipstick.

The Wide-Leg Jeans

Tu Clothing Wide-Leg Jeans £20 at Tu Clothing Everyone needs a perfect pair of wide-leg jeans this season (and beyond), and this vintage-wash pair is exemplary. Style yours with a white tee, colour-pop cardigan and metallic ballet flats.

The Aviator Jacket

Tu Clothing Faux Shearling Jacket £50 at Tu Clothing An aviator jacket is a piece you'll wear for years to come. This faux leather and shearling style is perfect – I love the buckle detailing and the oversized pockets. Team it with white jeans and suede boots.

The Statement Ankle Boots

Tu Clothing Snake-Print Ankle Boots £30 at Tu Clothing Never underestimate the power of a pair of statement ankle boots. This snake-effect pair look so good with a pair of low-slung jeans, an oatmeal knit and a classic pea coat. The heel is easy to walk in, too.

The New-Season Midi Skirt

Tu Clothing Faux Leather Midi Skirt £26 at Tu Clothing I've been wearing A-line midi skirts all summer long, so a faux leather version feels like the natural next step for autumn. Style it with a grey knit (like the one pictured here) and knee-high boots.

The Pretty Blouse

Tu Clothing High-Neck Blouse £18 at Tu Clothing A vintage-inspired blouse is at the top of our new-season wish list. In indigo, this frill-collared style is the perfect partner to true-blue jeans and navy ballet flats.

The Essential Coat

Tu Clothing Trench Coat £45 at Tu Clothing This coat has already sold out in the khaki-green and I'm pretty sure the brown version is going to be snapped up too. It's such a timeless style that will look just as good with dark-wash jeans as it will with tailoring.

The '90s-Inspired Bag

Tu Clothing Utility Shoulder Bag £19 at Tu Clothing '90s shoulder bags continue to reign supreme, with utility-pocket styles picking up in popularity as we move into autumn/winter. This one is the perfect size for day and night.

The Elevated Denim Jacket

Tu Clothing Belted Denim Jacket £28 at Tu Clothing The classic denim jacket got an upgrade in clean-rinse indigo, pocket detailing and a waist-cinching belt. Wear it with jeans in a coordinating wash for a polished daytime outfit.

The Party Dress