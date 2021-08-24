Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Dolly Alderton's bestselling memoir is being turned into a TV drama, out next year.

When Dolly Alderton sat down to write her memoir, Everything I Know About Love, all those years ago, little did she know it would go on to be an international bestseller. Let alone, that it would go on to be adapted into a fictional seven-part series for the BBC. But that’s exactly what happened, and now the casting as been announced for the hotly-anticipated TV drama.

Described by the BBC as an “unflinching account of surviving your 20s,” the series takes the essence of Dolly’s real life experiences, but converts them into a fictionalised story about two close friends living in a flat-share in London in 2012, working out how to navigate adulthood. For those who haven’t read Everything I Know About Love, you can expect gritty dating stories, heartbreak, hilarity, and the truest form of love at the heart of it all: friendship.

So, on to the cast. Who’s going to be starring in the lead roles for the Everything I Know About Love adaptation? As the TV show is a fictionalised version of Dolly’s book, you’ll notice that the character names are different to those in the book. No Dolly and Farly, instead we’ve got Maggie and Birdy…

Emma Appleton will play lead role, Maggie

If you’re not sure where you’ve seen Emma Appleton before, she played Renfri in Netflix’s The Witcher, Kelly in End Of The F***ing World, and she also features in the newly released Jojo Moyes adaptation, The Last Letter from Your Lover.

Best friend Birdy will be played by Bel Powley

Bel Powley made her breakthrough playing Minnie in Diary Of A Teenage Girl, but you might also have seen her in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

Marli Siu will play Nell

Marli Siu is best known for playing Kyra in Alex Rider, but she’ll become even more of a familiar face in Dolly Alderton’s adaptation.

Jordan Peters will assume the role of Neil

Newcomer Aliyah Odoffin will play Amara

Connor Finch will make his debut as Street

Ryan Bown’s breakout role is Nathan

When will Everything I Know About Love be released?

While there’s no firm release date yet, we have received the exciting news that filming on Everything I Know About Love is due to start “imminently” in Manchester and London. It’s set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022, and we can’t bloomin’ wait. In the meantime, why not buy the book and get some advance reading in?