Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: An important change from my usual column

This week has been one that will go down in history. A week that we will not forget, with horrific images, heart-breaking accounts of suffering, but hopefully one that will finally kick start the much needed changes that must come to make the world a better place.

The shocking death of George Floyd has hit me hard and has left me constantly coming back to the question of what I can do to help. You’ll have seen on the news how Tuesday was renamed Blackout Tuesday, encouraging us to use the day to reflect and learn, discuss the subject, and challenge injustice. I spent the time looking into how I could improve my own knowledge and understanding.

After this, I couldn’t write my column this week without starting with some books that are out there, discussing anti-racism and the race problems we are dealing with today in 2020. The Black Lives Matter website suggests books to read as a starting point and wanted to share those with you.

Me and White Supremacy – Layla F. Saad became a best-selling author from releasing this book, which she refers to as a process rather than a read. Back in the summer of 2018, Saad ran an Instagram challenge which was the starting point of this hugely successful book.

So You Want to Talk About Race, by Ijeoma Oluo – A best selling, hard-hitting read that talks about a number of topics, from the Black Lives Matter movement to white privilege and race in America.

Lastly, the award-winning book Stamped From The Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, by Ibram X. Kendi. This talks about how racist ideas and thoughts have become ingrained in America.

It is an absolute must that change comes. I hope these books help educate and give all of us a better understanding of the situation, whatever our race.

Self care

I’ve found myself feeling really anxious and saddened by what’s going on in the world at the moment. Anxiety is definitely something that has crept up on me in the last few years, but I do like to try and stay as positive as I can and be grateful for all the good things around me.

This week I really tried to focus on finding time to meditate. It’s something I started at the beginning of lockdown when I was stressed and worried about not seeing my family for a while. But as the weeks have gone on I’ve probably slacked off a little and haven’t been so ‘routine’ about it.

I’ve found this week that, by making it a priority in the morning, it has really helped me start my days off with a more positive can-do attitude and helped me feel like things are manageable, rather than completely overwhelming. It has been a big part of my self care and something I can’t recommend enough. I switch between apps like Headspace and the Peloton app, so if it’s something you’ve had some interest in but never made the time for, I would definitely recommend it.

Fitness

This week I’ve been doing more floor-based body weight exercises working on the classic – legs, bums and tums. Watch out, Jane Fonda! It’s one of those things I often do while watching something on the TV or even making a phone call – if I don’t have to do much of the talking! I’ve put a video up on my Instagram account with some of my favourite exercises like crunches, single leg lifts and side planks, if you fancy toning up while getting your daily hit of Netflix.

Singles

On to music, let’s talk about turning up that summer feeling with Tondo by Disclosure and Eko Roosevelt. I love how many different genres of music you hear coming together in this song. Disclosure are already hugely successful in the dance/electronic field, and this time have shown their love for African music, by sampling Cameroonian musician Eko Roosevelt. This song is the perfect soundtrack to making any task more fun.

We’ve watched him grow up and now he’s a certified A-lister; let’s talk Harry Styles. There was so much excitement about his release of his second album at the end of last year. Following on from singles like Adore You and Falling, this has to be my favourite song Harry has released to date – Watermelon Sugar.

The lyrics to this song say ‘Breathe me in, breathe me out’ – which I think is something we’re all willing to do, Harry. It’s got that laid back feel to it that makes me imagine I’m on a deck chair by a pool. Seeing as our imaginations might be the closest we get to a holiday this year, blast this out at home or in the garden, put your feet up and enjoy!

TV Shows

If the thought of shows like The Hills and The Real Orange County has you smiling, imagining Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge driving down those palm tree-lined streets, look no further than this LA-based reality show from Adam DiVello, creator of The Hills and The City. He brings us a new 100% binge-worthy series, Selling Sunset.

You’d think a series following the Oppenheim real estate group selling multi-million dollar properties would be entertaining enough. But when I tell you that’s only the backdrop to the love lives and friendship dramas of the real estate agents, you know you’re in for a good thing. An incredibly easy and enjoyable watch, plus you might get some inspiration for your home décor… what’s not to love!

Thanks so much for reading Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed – check back on Marie Claire every Friday for more of my feel-good recommendations. Take care and stay safe.