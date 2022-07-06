Kate Middleton was not allowed to attend Wimbledon one year for a surprising reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"I wrote to Andy Murray afterwards saying sorry for not being there"

Kate Middleton is a Wimbledon regular, with the Duchess being Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016.

The Duchess is spotted at the Championships every year, often joined by husband Prince William, her sister Pippa Middleton, or on several occasions sister-in-law Meghan Markle, to cheer on that year’s Brit favourite.

This was no exception this week, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first Wimbledon appearance of the year to watch Brit Cameron Norrie triumph in the quarter final.

There was one year however that Kate Middleton was noticeably absent, with the Duchess not allowed to attend the tournament back in 2013.

Opening up in a royal documentary, the 40-year-old recalled not being able to go to Wimbledon and expressed her sadness at not being there to cheer on Andy Murray.

It wasn’t due to unsportsmanlike conduct or the consuming of too much Pimms that deemed the Duchess unable to attend, it was instead down to her pregnancy, with Kate’s doctors forbidding her from attending the Men’s Singles final, of which Murray won.

“I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn’t able to turn up,” Kate explained in BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. “I wrote to Andy Murray afterwards saying sorry for not being there, but huge congratulations.”

She also went on to reveal who her mother Carole Middleton’s favourite tennis player was, explaining that she has a thing for Roger Federer.

“Roger [Federer] is my mother’s heartthrob,” she continued, about the close friend of the Middleton family. “I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too.”

The Duchess of Cambridge has already made her 2022 Wimbledon debut but we’re sure this won’t be her last this year, with the royal expected to attend both the Men’s and Women’s finals this weekend.

