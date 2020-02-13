People think Ivanka Trump’s image change is actually a political warning

But what does it all mean?!

Ivanka Trump is both the First Daughter and Special Assistant to the President, given a West Wing office, classified information clearance and a government-issued phone, something that caused the public to cry nepotism.

Since her appointment, the 38-year-old has only taken on more responsibility, with some fearing that one day the First Daughter will run for President herself.

The speculation about where she’s heading grew even louder recently following a big image change.

The change in question? 90s-style highlights, seeing the First Daughter go blonder. Much blonder.

Ivanka’s hair has steadily been getting increasingly blonde since she took up her post. And while this could just be a random hair decision, there is speculation that it could instead be down to her rise to power.

‘The blonde, blonder, blondest progression of Ivanka’s hair color is not an uncommon one,’ Celebrity colourist Kyle Whit explained via Instyle in 2018, having previously worked with the First Daughter.

Going on, he explained how many high profile women have gone blonder as they gain more power, adding ‘Carolyn Besset going platinum when she married John Kennedy Jr. comes to mind.’

He continued: ‘The maintenance level is so much higher with these types of blondes, which is a status symbol in and of itself, that you can afford the time and expense uber blonde shades require. Strong color like a solid cool blonde tells the world you’re a strong woman with strong opinions.’

So is Ivanka’s image change a sign that more power and responsibility are coming her way? Only time will tell.