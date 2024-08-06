Apparently, those viral Olympic Village chocolate muffins are overrated

The Olympics have been incredibly eventful so far, but one story we particularly love? The unexpected obsession with some special chocolate muffins found in the Olympic Village.

The muffins in question became a star of the 2024 Paris Olympics when Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen began posting about his undying love for the treats on his TikTok account starting on 25 July.

His videos became increasingly more hilarious, and he soon found a dedicated fanbase online who were obsessed with both Henrik's undying love for chocolatey baked goods, and his pitch perfect sense of humour.

But while Henrik's videos make these muffins seem like the most delectable dessert around, his fellow Olympic athletes don't sound quite as impressed as all that.

People took one for the team (all of us) and asked some US athletes about their thoughts on the viral muffins.

"I know Henrik has blown them out of proportion," said American swimmer Ryan Held. "Like, astronomical popularity."

Team USA fencer Jackie Dubrovich was equally indifferent, telling People, "I think it's a good muffin. I'm not like mind blown like...it's fine."

Meanwhile, American rower Liam Corrigan pointed out that the muffins are maybe not the most healthful choice for an Olympic athlete's breakfast.

"So my experience the first day was I saw the muffins. It was breakfast, I was like, 'Oh, a muffin. It's not the healthiest but it's not so bad,'" Liam explained. "And then I opened it up and it's more of a molten lava cake-slash-muffin. And at that point I felt a little bad, like, 'I probably shouldn't be eating this before the race.' So stayed off the muffins."

Frankly, all this muffin hate has likely come as good news for Henrik, who was able to enjoy a near-endless supply while he stayed in Paris. But he's not the only one who actually did love the cakes, with Team USA swimmer Erin Gemmell telling People: "I had one. It was pretty good, I will say. So whatever they have in the middle could, like, change lives."

FYI, the muffins are "filled and topped with dark chocolate and feature chunks of dark chocolate and milk chocolate," People reports. Wow.

