I’m going to be honest here: despite it being my job to test new make-up products, for the most part, I find make-up a chore. In theory, I love the stuff—it’s creative, it’s fun and it makes me feel a little bit better about myself. In reality though, I rarely wear a full face every day. Why? Because I struggle to find products that fit into my life. Until, that was, the new make-up collection from The Body Shop came my way.

Before The Body Shop’s new products entered my life, my make-up was getting me down. Products seemed to constantly be telling me they could ‘fix’ my face when I didn’t even know it was broken. On top of all of this, I hated how much my make-up reflected the unsustainable nature of my daily routine. Every compact that had dried out, every concealer I tossed to the side and every lipstick I threw away was once in my make-up bag. Those same products screamed at me every morning to apply more—drowning out the cries from the planet asking me to please give it a thought before I take up more landfill space in my quest for beauty perfection.

As a beauty editor, it seemed crazy there weren’t make-up products that I felt ticked the fundamental boxes. Ones that invoked confidence and joy, were quick and easy to use, had multiple benefits and made a conscious effort to address the impact make-up consumption has on the environment. Then, The Body Shop delivered.

Since being introduced to the new collection a few months ago, I’ve worn make-up more or less every day, with the majority of my daily look being made up of The Body Shop’s new and improved products. So what is it about this collection that has really stood out to me as a beauty editor?

It's all about joy

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The thing that struck me first was just how joyous the collection is. Founder of The Body Shop, Anita Roddick was a big advocate for self-expression, having famously said, “Beauty is an active, outward expression of everything you like about yourself.” Rather than focussing on the ‘fixes’, The Body Shop’s approach to make-up is one of acceptance, ethical choices and, most importantly, self-expression.

With multi-use crayons, paint-like tubes of pigment to apply wherever your heart desires and base products that do a multitude of things, the carefully curated collection delivers the sort of make-up the average person in 2023 really wants. And it can be applied however you like—whether that’s smooshed and blended with fingers or painted on delicately with a brush.

It accepts everyone

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

It’s important to note that one of the most refreshing things about this new collection is that it’s open to everyone. While finding affordable make-up products that cater to a wide range of skin tones, genders and abilities can be difficult, The Body Shop has proved it’s not impossible.

The foundations (one liquid, one powder) are available in an astonishing 40 shades, made up of six different shade families (Fair, Light, Medium, Tan, Deep and Rich) and three different undertones (Neutral, Cool and Warm)—meaning there’s a shade for everyone, no matter your preference of finish. Perhaps even more impressively, the concealer comes in 20 shades—a seriously good offering compared to other affordable brands.

It proves make-up can be responsible

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

As the original cruelty-free cosmetics brand, The Body Shop has always proved a trailblazer for change in the industry—and this new collection embodies it all. Firstly, the products are, of course, cruelty-free. Beyond that though, every formula is also certified by The Vegan Society, meaning you can shop for great make-up products, safe in the knowledge every single ingredient is vegan.

Then, we come onto the packaging. Understanding that consumption equals waste, The Body Shop has evidently worked hard to address the sustainability issues we often face with make-up. The products are made from widely recyclable materials (where local facilities allow) and two of the products (the lipsticks and powder foundations, in case you’re wondering) are housed in refillable, aluminium cases. The brand’s existing refill stations have already helped save 477,700 bottles from landfill globally—equivalent to 10.3 tons. And, of course, any packaging can be returned to The Body Shop stores and dropped into a Return, Recycle, Repeat bin, where the brand makes sure the products are recycled and given another life.

The formulas are really good

As a beauty editor, I understand that all of the above doesn’t matter if the products are no good. The most sustainable beauty product is, after all, one that you actually use. Here’s the products I think you really need to know about…

Tea Tree Face Base

(opens in new tab) The Body Shop Tea Tree Face Base £15 at The Body Shop (opens in new tab) I truly believe this could be one of the most impressive powder foundations I’ve ever used. Not only because it delivers 12 hours of long-lasting, sweat-proof coverage, but also because it’s available in a staggering 40 shades (this is virtually underheard of for an affordable powder foundation). The finish is exceptional. Infused with Community Fair Trade tea tree oil from Kenya, it provides a smoothing, natural-looking finish that doesn’t clog pores or settle into fine lines. In fact, 79% agree that Tea Tree Face Base helped to improve the overall look of their skin*. Plus, the refillable aluminium and post-consumer recycled plastic compact (£5, and purchased separately) makes it ideal for speedy application on the go.

Peptalk Lipstick

(opens in new tab) The Body Shop Peptalk Lipstick £11 at The Body Shop (opens in new tab) Another refillable star, these lipsticks are some of the creamiest and most comfortable I’ve ever used. The secret is that the finish isn’t glossy nor entirely matte—this allows for 6 hours of lightweight colour without any dryness (88% agree that Peptalk gives good coverage and colour payoff from just one swipe**), which is helped by the addition of Community Fair Trade shea butter from Tamale, Ghana to deliver 12 hours of moisture and comfort. The £5 refillable case is sold separately.

Fresh Nude Foundation

(opens in new tab) The Body Shop Fresh Nude Foundation £20 at The Body Shop (opens in new tab) This foundation isn’t just one of the best affordable foundations I’ve ever used, it’s one of the best foundations full stop. Again, with 40 shades available across different undertones, there’s something for everyone. The skincare-infused formula contains hyaluronic acid and Community Fair Trade organic aloe vera to deliver 24 hours of radiant, glowing wear. If, like me, you like a natural, skin-like finish that appears to ooze health, you’ll adore this stuff.

Vitamin C Concealer

(opens in new tab) The Body Shop Vitamin C Concealer £16 at The Body Shop (opens in new tab) My dark circles are severe, and a concealer has to be spot on for me to give it the time of day. Housed in a 100% recycled glass tube, this concealer is creamy, lightweight and buildable, while still delivering enough coverage in a single swipe to brighten up my under eyes. Blended with vitamin C, it also delivers a natural-looking glow that still leaves skin looking like mine.

Freestyle Multi-Tasking Crayons

(opens in new tab) The Body Shop Freestyle Multi-Tasking Crayons £12 at The Body Shop (opens in new tab) These are surprisingly one of my most used make-up products of 2023 so far. Available in 10 wearable shades, these crayons can be scribbled onto lips, cheeks and/or eyes and blended with fingers. When I’m stuck for time in the morning (which is always), I swipe shade Staple all over for a full 5 minute face.

Freestyle Multi-Tasking Colour

(opens in new tab) The Body Shop Freestyle Multi-Tasking Colour £12 at The Body Shop (opens in new tab) Another multi-tasking hero, the thing I love most about these pigments is that every single shade is fool-proof and wearable—there is no dud. Just squeeze the pigment out of the tube and tap into cheeks, lips or eyes for moisturising, buildable, creamy colour in either a matte or shimmering finish.

*Tea Tree Face Base was trialled and tested on a diverse panel of six Fitzpatrick scale tones across 405 people from different genders, age groups, and with different skin tones and skin types, to ensure the product performs well on everyone.

**Peptalk Refillable Lipstick was trialled and tested on a diverse panel of six Fitzpatrick scale tones across 201 people from different genders and age groups, and with different skin tones and skin types.