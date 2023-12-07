There's a new French skincare brand to add to your radar—and it's every bit as good as you'd hope
Nature meets high-tech formulas
My obsession with France holds no bounds. Breton tops, expensive perfume, French sticks slathered in brie, le marché on a lazy Sunday—it’s easy to romanticise your life through a French lens. But, for me, one of the most exciting parts of all things French is their glorious skincare brands—and attitude to skincare in general.
French women relish their skincare routines, taught that skincare is a ritual to be enjoyed, rather than a daily chore. Products are typically efficacious yet gentle, but always with a luxurious feel. Many out-of-towners have arrived in France with a suitcase full of clothes, comfortable in the knowledge that the French pharmacies will provide all the cosmetics they need.
One French skincare brand that’s come onto my radar recently is Ulé, an exciting new skincare range powered by botanical extracts, grown more sustainably through vertical farming in France. And the good news is, you don’t have to cross the Channel to get hold of this luxe French skincare brand. Part of the Shiseido umbrella, Ulé focuses on finding your ‘joie de vivre’—in other words, fulfilment in the everyday—through skincare.
The French are known for their higher standards when it comes to what makes an exceptional skincare formula. In fact, it’s no coincidence that some of the top skincare brands for sensitive skin are founded in France. But Ulé’s approach to ingredients takes things to a new level, as the first nature-tech line to utilise vertical farming.
Heard of farm-to-table food? Well, this is a farm-to-face skincare line, with the brand growing the majority of the ingredients used within products at the Ulé Eco-Farm to ensure each vegan formula utilises the very best ingredients nature has to offer. As a plus, without having to ship native botanical ingredients from all corners of the globe, this vertical farming method of production offers a more sustainable approach to skincare.
The brand believes that ‘skincare should be a joy’ and Ulé’s skincare range truly is a treat for the senses. From the plushness of the Oh La Plump Serum to the lightness of the Fraîche Cloud Water Cream, each formula offers a sensorial experience. After all, making skincare a ritual you look forward to is much easier with products that look and feel luxurious.
Meet the Ulé bestsellers
Fresh and glowing French-girl skin awaits with these stand-out products.
The Fraîche Cloud Water Cream is a deliciously light water-based cream that promises five whole days of hydration after a single application. So how does that work exactly? Aquaplenish Technology promotes water circulation and water storing so that the skin can continue to receive moisture long after the it has been absorbed.
Water-based creams are a great option for those who have oily skin. However, this one is also great for dehydrated and dry skin types thanks to its continual skin-quenching effects.
One of the things that epitomises French-girl skin is that natural glow and ever-dewy complexion. Oh La Plump is described by the brand as ‘dewy skin, bottled’ topping up moisture levels with intensive hydration.
To get scientific, the key ingredients are Pure Botany™ Tincture 334 (30% Coleus, 30% Centella, 40% Tulsi), which integrates three different sizes of plant-derived hyaluronic acid molecules for optimal skin quenching. The result is not only hydrated skin but also reduced redness and improved elasticity.
A multi-use product that can be either applied topically or taken orally, this nutrient-rich oil supercharges the ingredients in Ulé serums and creams to provide an extra dose of nutrition to your skin and body.
Made from grape seed, borage and sunflower oils, Avoir It All is also infused with tulsi and centella from Ulé’s Eco-Farm to help repair the skin’s epidermis and improve its resilience. When ingested, it delivers antioxidant properties.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
These are the 13 best eyebrow pencils guaranteed to transform your brows
A make-up bag staple
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Climate activist Tori Tsui: "Only by working together do we really stand a chance against climate change."
She's an activist, author, and Greta Thunberg's friend - but most of all, she's someone demanding change.
By Ally Head
-
Sorry Gen Z, the side parting is set to make a 2024 comeback and these looks prove it
A ‘00s classic
By Mica Ricketts