There's a new French skincare brand to add to your radar—and it's every bit as good as you'd hope

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Ulé. The content of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

My obsession with France holds no bounds. Breton tops, expensive perfume, French sticks slathered in brie, le marché on a lazy Sunday—it’s easy to romanticise your life through a French lens. But, for me, one of the most exciting parts of all things French is their glorious skincare brands—and attitude to skincare in general.

French women relish their skincare routines, taught that skincare is a ritual to be enjoyed, rather than a daily chore. Products are typically efficacious yet gentle, but always with a luxurious feel. Many out-of-towners have arrived in France with a suitcase full of clothes, comfortable in the knowledge that the French pharmacies will provide all the cosmetics they need.

One French skincare brand that’s come onto my radar recently is Ulé, an exciting new skincare range powered by botanical extracts, grown more sustainably through vertical farming in France. And the good news is, you don’t have to cross the Channel to get hold of this luxe French skincare brand. Part of the Shiseido umbrella, Ulé focuses on finding your ‘joie de vivre’—in other words, fulfilment in the everyday—through skincare.

(Image credit: Ule)

The French are known for their higher standards when it comes to what makes an exceptional skincare formula. In fact, it’s no coincidence that some of the top skincare brands for sensitive skin are founded in France. But Ulé’s approach to ingredients takes things to a new level, as the first nature-tech line to utilise vertical farming.

Heard of farm-to-table food? Well, this is a farm-to-face skincare line, with the brand growing the majority of the ingredients used within products at the Ulé Eco-Farm to ensure each vegan formula utilises the very best ingredients nature has to offer. As a plus, without having to ship native botanical ingredients from all corners of the globe, this vertical farming method of production offers a more sustainable approach to skincare.

The brand believes that ‘skincare should be a joy’ and Ulé’s skincare range truly is a treat for the senses. From the plushness of the Oh La Plump Serum to the lightness of the Fraîche Cloud Water Cream, each formula offers a sensorial experience. After all, making skincare a ritual you look forward to is much easier with products that look and feel luxurious.

Meet the Ulé bestsellers

Fresh and glowing French-girl skin awaits with these stand-out products.

Fraîche Cloud Water Cream £53 at Space NK The Fraîche Cloud Water Cream is a deliciously light water-based cream that promises five whole days of hydration after a single application. So how does that work exactly? Aquaplenish Technology promotes water circulation and water storing so that the skin can continue to receive moisture long after the it has been absorbed. Water-based creams are a great option for those who have oily skin. However, this one is also great for dehydrated and dry skin types thanks to its continual skin-quenching effects.

Oh La Plump Thirst Quenching Serum £80 at Space NK One of the things that epitomises French-girl skin is that natural glow and ever-dewy complexion. Oh La Plump is described by the brand as ‘dewy skin, bottled’ topping up moisture levels with intensive hydration. To get scientific, the key ingredients are Pure Botany™ Tincture 334 (30% Coleus, 30% Centella, 40% Tulsi), which integrates three different sizes of plant-derived hyaluronic acid molecules for optimal skin quenching. The result is not only hydrated skin but also reduced redness and improved elasticity.