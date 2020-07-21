Lily Cole: Get The Look

Get Lily’s glow without damaging the environment with sustainable brand Neal’s Yard Remedies

While we all know nourishing our skin with quality products is essential, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that considering the impact our skincare is having on the environment is a priority for many of us. Neal’s Yard Remedies – a high-street favourite – has always looked at its environmental impact. The brand also has a commitment to transparency, which is incredibly important considering the confusion around ‘green beauty‘ and strives to encourage greater environmental accountability for the whole beauty industry.

Get The Look:

To get Lily’s look, makeup artist Zoe Taylor created a radiant glow by using mainly skincare. “Before I began, I sanitised my hands with Neal’s Yard Remedies Natural Defence Hand Spray, £5.75. I then started cleaning Lily’s skin with super-gentle Sensitive Comfort + Hydrate Micellar Cleanser, £28, then warmed up some heavenly Orange Flower Facial Oil, £26, in my hands and massaged into the skin using soft outwards movements to relax, plump and hydrate Lily’s face,” says Taylor. “To seal in all this goodness, I applied a nourishing layer of Frankincense Intense Lift Cream, £65. I applied foundation only where I needed, and then in place of highlighter I used Wild Rose Beauty Balm, £40 along her cheekbones and down the centre of the nose for a youthful glow.”

Shop the skincare here: