Trust me—if you want glowing skin this summer, you *need* to have these products on your radar

You likely don't need me to tell you that summer can wreak havoc with our skin. UV rays and the general rise in temperature are prone to turning skin dry, dull and less than happy. The solution? A hardworking skincare routine. And, as a beauty editor who has spent many, many years trying to suss the secret to the perfect summer skin routine, I can confirm there is one key driver for glowing skin: consistency. And, the best way to be consistent with your skincare? Lean on hardworking, efficacious products that you actually enjoy using—after all, the most effective skincare product is the one you actually use.

I'm talking products with unctuous, luxurious textures, skincare that has a mind-calming, spa-like scent and packaging that feels luxe in your hands and looks great on the shelf. In my opinion, these are the elements of joyful skincare. Beyond that, the formulas themselves should contain proven, hardworking ingredients that really work to boost skin radiance, deliver hydration and tackle any targeted concerns. So, with all of this in mind, I'd like to introduce you to ESPA Active Nutrients collection.

For starters, need I explain just how beautiful these sunny products look on the shelf? They're the sorts of products I'm pleased to have out on display and actually look forward to reaching for every day. The textures and aromas are also note-worthy. As a spa brand, every time you use ESPA products you're guaranteed that luxurious, mind-soothing, spa-like experience at home.

But, above all, the thing that makes this range my go-to recommendation for summer glow is the formulas. From cleansers and serums to masks and moisturisers, every product in the Active Nutrients range contains the purest of ingredients to deliver thirst-quenching hydration, science-backed actives to promote skin clarity and seriously moisturising additions to guarantee that all-important summertime glow.

So, without further ado, I present the ultimate summer skincare routine...

Cleanser

ESPA Active Nutrients Optimal Skin Cleansing Oil £32 at ESPA If you're looking for the perfect way to unwind after a hot summer's day, look no further. This luxurious cleansing oil can be massaged into dry skin as a first cleanse to rid the surface of make-up and product build-up. After just a few moments of massage, the silky oil transforms into a nourishing milk that soothes and hydrates. Just wipe it all away with a warm muslin cloth and behold a clean, fresh, glowing complexion.

ESPA Active Nutrients Optimal Skin Pro-Cleanser £32 at ESPA If you've noticed your skin is more prone to congestion in summer due to high temperatures, this is the cleanser for you (and it makes for the ultimate evening second cleanse). Containing pumpkin enzymes, it works to exfoliate and remove dulling dead skin cells, while jojoba spheres and a plethora of hydrating oils work to maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier. And as if that isn't enough, it is also the ideal multi-use product—sure, it makes for a great cleanser, but you can also leave it on for a little longer and use it as an exfoliating mask.

Treatment

ESPA Active Nutrients Isotonic Hydration Mask £40 at ESPA There is, in my opinion, no product better for stifling hot summer days than this one. When skin is tight, dry, sore or in need a moisture boost, this is the treatment you want to reach for. The gel texture is beautifully cooling, while hyaluronic acid, spirulina and a unique mineral and electrolyte complex deliver a shot of instant soothing, plumping hydration. Just slather it onto clean skin and let it sit for 10 minutes before removing. My top tip? Keep it in the fridge for intensified skin-cooling and supercharged glow.

ESPA Active Nutrients Optimal Skin Pro Serum £55 at ESPA Not quite a skin oil, but not your standard serum either, this is a real spa-at-home product—and it really packs a punch. With sunflower extract, balloon vine and blackcurrant seed oil, as well as an omega and vitamin complex, it delivers intense moisture, nurtures the skin barrier, relieves any dryness-related upset and leaves an almost impossibly smooth skin surface. And it doesn't stop there—thanks to turmeric it also works to brighten the skin and even out uneven skin tone. Essentially, this oily serum is glow in a bottle.

ESPA Active Nutrients Optimal Skin Instant Facial £60 at ESPA If you haven't guessed by now, I love a multi-tasking product—and so does ESPA. This clever treatment does all of the work of a serum, essence and oil in one convenient product. Containing a macroalgae cell extract, it delivers antioxidant protection, as well as all of the hydrating benefits of a serum/oil. What's really special about this little guy though is its blurring properties—with a marine soft focus shield, it delivers a second-skin, airbrushed like finish, making it a great addition to your morning routine.

Hydration

ESPA Active Nutrients Optimal Skin Pro-Moisturiser £50 at ESPA Come peak summer, our skin is typically crying out for some hydration, and this moisturiser provides the ultimate antidote to summer-related dryness. The texture is lightweight but luxe, and it possesses an aroma that mentally transports you to the most luxurious of spas. Beyond that, it also contains a yeast bioferment to deliver next-level glow.