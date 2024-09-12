Stuck for autumn make-up inspiration? Here are 3 runway-inspired looks that will never let you down

Discover the looks from our autumn make-up shoot with Guerlain

Guerlain get the look
Images by: Ashish Shah

FASHION CREDITS:
TOP, TROUSERS, AND SHOES, ALL VIVIENNE WESTWOOD; JEWELLERY, TILLY SVEAAS
Lisa Oxenham
By
published
in Features

The Autumn/Winter 2024 catwalks were ablaze with make-up looks that celebrate the raw beauty of autumnal landscapes. Think smouldering eyes in deep burgundy and cheekbones highlighted in autumn's rich, layered golds.

Balance, however, is key here; Grace Sinnott – our pro make-up artist on our autumn/winter make-up shoot – emphasised this by playing with bold colours and shimmering textures, or sticking to neutrals for a fresh, chic take. Using Guerlain’s autumn-ready arsenal, she applied Double R Renew & Repair Advanced Serum for a hit of intense hydration, then added radiance with the brand’s Météorites Base – a perfecting primer that imbues a subtle, luminous finish.

Burgundy Blaze

Guerlain get the look beauty shoot

Images by: Ashish Shah

FASHION CREDITS:
Top and skirt, both Róisín Pierce; earrings, Alessandra Rich

Renowned make-up artist Pat McGrath unveiled stunning burgundy-smudged eyes at Valentino’s show – a look inspired by fallen leaves and ripe berries. To recreate the drama, Sinnott turned to Guerlain’s Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in Red Orchid, which provided a rich and sultry smokey eye.

First, Sinnott applied Guerlain’s Advanced Youth Watery Oil for a grease-free primer, then a slick of Guerlain L’Essentiel Natural Glow Foundation on the T-zone, and eye lids followed. Next, Guerlain’s Terracotta Bronzing Powder was swept across the high points of the face for a sun-kissed effect.

Blending the burgundy shade over the lids and inner corners added depth, while a smaller brush allowed Sinnott to smudge shadow along the lash line for a feline finish. Complete the look with Guerlain’s Noir G 24H Intense Volume Curl Mascara; line lips with Guerlain’s Contour G Lip Pencil in Le Burgundy; then finish with Guerlain’s Rouge G Lipstick in Mahogany Brown for a cohesive autumnal vibe.

Guerlain Advanced Youth Watery Oil
Guerlain Advanced Youth Watery Oil

Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder
Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder

Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick in Le Brun Chaud
Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick in Le Brun Chaud

Gold Star

Guerlain get the look beauty shoot

Images by: Ashish Shah

FASHION CREDITS: Dress, Christian Dior; headpiece, Awon Golding

At Chanel, Lucia Pica crafted an ethereal look reminiscent of autumn sunlight filtering through a woodland. To achieve a similar glow, apply the luminous golden shadow from Guerlain’s Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in Red Orchid over the lid, blending the Copper Red shade into the crease for added dimension and a sun-kissed finish.

But first, a buttery complexion is necessary, so start by using Double R Renew & Repair Advanced Serum to smooth and brighten skin, then apply Guerlain’s L'Essentiel Natural Glow Foundation sparingly to enhance your natural beauty. Next, pinpoint-conceal with Guerlain’s Multi-Perfecting Concealer, using thin layers of product to create a lasting, natural base.

Finally, add Guerlain’s Mad Eyes Mascara, and sweep Guerlain’s Météorites Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder over cheekbones, brow bones, and the inner corners of your eyes. Elevate the look with a slick of Guerlain’s Rouge G Lipstick in Raspberry Pink for a subtle touch of shine.

Guerlain Double R Renew and Repair Advanced Serum
Guerlain Double R Renew and Repair Advanced Serum

Guerlain Météorites Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder
Guerlain Météorites Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder

Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick in Le Rose Essentiel
Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick in Le Rose Essentiel

Autumn Rose

Guerlain get the look beauty shoot

Images by: Ashish Shah

FASHION CREDITS: Dress, earrings, and shoes, all Simone Rocha


For a natural look inspired by Hermès’ minimal make-up approach, use the soft pink shades from Guerlain’s Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in Red Orchid to create a subtle, everyday eye.

Start with Guerlain’s L’Essentiel Natural Glow Foundation. Then, define brows with Guerlain’s Brow Pencil in Medium Brown. Next, dab the soft pink shade onto lids and blend with a fluffy brush, then apply a single coat of Guerlain’s Noir G 24H Intense Volume Curl Mascara for subtle definition.

Further enhance luminosity with a sweep of Guerlain’s Météorites Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder, before slightly over-lining your lips with Guerlain’s Contour G Lip Pencil in Rosy Nude. Blend carefully, then finish with Guerlain’s Rouge G Lipstick in Le Nude Intense for a plump, rosy glow that’s reminiscent of autumn.

Guerlain Météorites Dark-Revealing Pearls of Powder
Guerlain Météorites Dark-Revealing Pearls of Powder

Guerlain Noir G 24H Intense Volume Curl Mascara
Guerlain Noir G 24H Intense Volume Curl Mascara

Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick in Le Nude Intense
Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick in Le Nude Intense

Banner Guerlain Story Marie Claire

Team credits

PHOTOGRAPHER: ASHISH SHAH

EDITOR IN CHIEF: ANDREA THOMPSON

BEAUTY AND STYLE DIRECTOR, AND PRODUCER: LISA OXENHAM

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: HARRY GRUNFELD

STYLIST: ANNA HUGHES-CHAMBERLAIN AT STELLA CREATIVE ARTISTS

MAKE-UP ARTIST: GRACE SINNOTT USING GUERLAIN

HAIR STYLIST: LEWIS STANFORD AT EIGHTEEN MANAGEMENT

MODEL: BIANCA MARTINELLO AT PREMIER MODEL MANAGEMENT

WRITER: JESSICA BUMPUS

SENIOR ART EDITOR: ANA OSPINA

CHIEF SUB EDITOR: NICOLA MOYNE

PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: FAVAZ KOZHIKKODEN

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: GEORGIE MORETTI

STYLING ASSISTANT: JASMINE DUNNE

LOCATION: ELMORE COURT ESTATE AND REWILD THINGS TREEHOUSES

Lisa Oxenham
Lisa Oxenham

Lisa Oxenham is a trailblazing beauty editor, journalist, stylist, and creative director with over 20 years of transformative impact in the beauty industry. As the Beauty and Style Director at Marie Claire UK, she orchestrates high-profile shoots with celebrities and influencers, creating visually stunning and globally resonant content.

A passionate advocate for sustainability, Lisa serves on the Advisory Board for the British Beauty Council's Sustainable Beauty Coalition and the Media Advisory Board. She is also an ambassador for the Soil Association certification and the Amazon Research Institute. Through her "In The Loop" column, she keeps readers informed about the latest advancements in sustainable beauty and supports brands that champion environmental causes, emphasising the need for the beauty industry to reset its priorities.

Lisa's influence extends beyond words; she directs inspiring short films on sustainability and challenges in the beauty industry and is a sought-after public speaker. Recently recognised in the Who’s Who in Natural Beauty 2023, she also champions mental health and eco-conscious practices, demonstrating that glamour and environmental responsibility can coexist beautifully.

Latest