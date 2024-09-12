Stuck for autumn make-up inspiration? Here are 3 runway-inspired looks that will never let you down

The Autumn/Winter 2024 catwalks were ablaze with make-up looks that celebrate the raw beauty of autumnal landscapes. Think smouldering eyes in deep burgundy and cheekbones highlighted in autumn's rich, layered golds.

Balance, however, is key here; Grace Sinnott – our pro make-up artist on our autumn/winter make-up shoot – emphasised this by playing with bold colours and shimmering textures, or sticking to neutrals for a fresh, chic take. Using Guerlain’s autumn-ready arsenal, she applied Double R Renew & Repair Advanced Serum for a hit of intense hydration, then added radiance with the brand’s Météorites Base – a perfecting primer that imbues a subtle, luminous finish.

Burgundy Blaze

Renowned make-up artist Pat McGrath unveiled stunning burgundy-smudged eyes at Valentino’s show – a look inspired by fallen leaves and ripe berries. To recreate the drama, Sinnott turned to Guerlain’s Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in Red Orchid, which provided a rich and sultry smokey eye.

First, Sinnott applied Guerlain’s Advanced Youth Watery Oil for a grease-free primer, then a slick of Guerlain L’Essentiel Natural Glow Foundation on the T-zone, and eye lids followed. Next, Guerlain’s Terracotta Bronzing Powder was swept across the high points of the face for a sun-kissed effect.

Blending the burgundy shade over the lids and inner corners added depth, while a smaller brush allowed Sinnott to smudge shadow along the lash line for a feline finish. Complete the look with Guerlain’s Noir G 24H Intense Volume Curl Mascara; line lips with Guerlain’s Contour G Lip Pencil in Le Burgundy; then finish with Guerlain’s Rouge G Lipstick in Mahogany Brown for a cohesive autumnal vibe.

Gold Star

At Chanel, Lucia Pica crafted an ethereal look reminiscent of autumn sunlight filtering through a woodland. To achieve a similar glow, apply the luminous golden shadow from Guerlain’s Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in Red Orchid over the lid, blending the Copper Red shade into the crease for added dimension and a sun-kissed finish.

But first, a buttery complexion is necessary, so start by using Double R Renew & Repair Advanced Serum to smooth and brighten skin, then apply Guerlain’s L'Essentiel Natural Glow Foundation sparingly to enhance your natural beauty. Next, pinpoint-conceal with Guerlain’s Multi-Perfecting Concealer, using thin layers of product to create a lasting, natural base.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, add Guerlain’s Mad Eyes Mascara, and sweep Guerlain’s Météorites Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder over cheekbones, brow bones, and the inner corners of your eyes. Elevate the look with a slick of Guerlain’s Rouge G Lipstick in Raspberry Pink for a subtle touch of shine.

Autumn Rose

Images by: Ashish Shah FASHION CREDITS: Dress, earrings, and shoes, all Simone Rocha







For a natural look inspired by Hermès’ minimal make-up approach, use the soft pink shades from Guerlain’s Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in Red Orchid to create a subtle, everyday eye.

Start with Guerlain’s L’Essentiel Natural Glow Foundation. Then, define brows with Guerlain’s Brow Pencil in Medium Brown. Next, dab the soft pink shade onto lids and blend with a fluffy brush, then apply a single coat of Guerlain’s Noir G 24H Intense Volume Curl Mascara for subtle definition.

Further enhance luminosity with a sweep of Guerlain’s Météorites Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder, before slightly over-lining your lips with Guerlain’s Contour G Lip Pencil in Rosy Nude. Blend carefully, then finish with Guerlain’s Rouge G Lipstick in Le Nude Intense for a plump, rosy glow that’s reminiscent of autumn.

Team credits PHOTOGRAPHER: ASHISH SHAH EDITOR IN CHIEF: ANDREA THOMPSON BEAUTY AND STYLE DIRECTOR, AND PRODUCER: LISA OXENHAM DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: HARRY GRUNFELD STYLIST: ANNA HUGHES-CHAMBERLAIN AT STELLA CREATIVE ARTISTS MAKE-UP ARTIST: GRACE SINNOTT USING GUERLAIN HAIR STYLIST: LEWIS STANFORD AT EIGHTEEN MANAGEMENT MODEL: BIANCA MARTINELLO AT PREMIER MODEL MANAGEMENT WRITER: JESSICA BUMPUS SENIOR ART EDITOR: ANA OSPINA CHIEF SUB EDITOR: NICOLA MOYNE PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: FAVAZ KOZHIKKODEN PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: GEORGIE MORETTI STYLING ASSISTANT: JASMINE DUNNE LOCATION: ELMORE COURT ESTATE AND REWILD THINGS TREEHOUSES