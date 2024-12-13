Trust me when I say you can’t go wrong with these 11 iconic (and affordable) products for gifting season

As a beauty editor who is inundated with deals and gift sets come the festive season, there are only a few I'd recommend as gifts people actually want that are also affordable. The brand that nails this combo (and seems to get better every year) is one of my all-time favourite brands: e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Known for its innovative products, budget-friendly price tags and ingenious marketing, e.l.f. Cosmetics delivers on pretty much all make-up fronts from complexion products to eyes, delivering premium products at affordable prices. On top of innovative formulas, the brand is also vegan and cruelty-free. It's one of the few brands I recommend to anyone who will listen and feel like I can do so without caveating that any of the products are a huge investment. There's a reason so many e.l.f. Cosmetics products go viral on TikTok.

For dedicated e.l.f. Cosmetics lovers, the Beauty Squad is a must. If you're unfamiliar, it's essentially the brand's rewards programme earning you money off, free gifts, early access and even the chance to try new products ahead of launches. In the lead up to Christmas, expect to see lots more promos and deals coming for Beauty Squad members.

If you're in need of some beauty gift inspiration then read on for my top festive gift picks, whether you're looking for early treats or epic sets, there's a little bit of everything here.

For the ultimate beauty obsessive

Sometimes, the best way to say I love you to a beauty lover is through a beauty gift set full of their favourite products. Luckily, e.l.f. Cosmetics has plenty to choose from. I'm a particular fan of the three listed, which cover the lip oil lover, dewy skin chaser and even pro artist with these make-up products and tools. It's an ideal way for you or a loved one to discover something new without having to trawl through various brands. You know these products deliver and won't ever leave you feeling disappointed.

Glow Reviver Quad Goals Lip Oil Kit £32 at e.l.f. Cosmetics We've all got that friend (and if no one comes to mind, maybe it's you!) who slathers on lip oil like their life depends on it—and hey, when the oils are this good, we don't blame them. This cute set contains three bestselling shades—Pink Quartz, Rose Envy and Jam Session—and one new glimmer finish shade.

Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette in Keep It Ethereal £10 at e.l.f. Cosmetics The thing about eyeshadow palettes is there is always a couple of dud shades that you don't end up using. Not with the aptly named Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette. The Keep It Ethereal shade collection contains the most beautiful set of neutrals in matte and shimmer. These work seamlessly for day and nighttime looks.

Glow All Out - Halo Glow Bundle £54 at e.l.f Cosmetics For the person who is always glowing, this build-your-own-bundle couldn't be more perfect. You can choose each shade of Halo Glow Liquid Filter, Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wand, Halo Glow Blush Beauty Wand, Halo Glow Highlighter Beauty Wand and Halo Glow Beauty Setting Powder. Each set comes with the exceptionally popular Powder Puff.

Glow Reviver All That Glimmers Vault £65 at e.l.f. Cosmetics This is something truly special. The brand's iconic Lip Oils have recently been given a shimmery update and you can get all eight shades in one very smart set. The formula remains the same, but the finish is something a little more festive.

Viral hero stocking fillers

If you're looking for a few stocking fillers that are far more interesting than your standard orange and chocolate coins, try these viral favourites. These are the products that if you spend any time on #BeautyTok, you'll see doing the rounds because the formulas are that good. The Power Grip Primer is a total must and, trust us, it'll get a welcomed reception.

Glow Reviver Lip Oil £8 at e.l.f Cosmetics This lip oil gives the most beautiful, glazed high-shine finish that looks so premium no one will believe that it only costs £8. There are 7 shades to choose from depending on what shades you or your giftee wears; each as stunning as the next.

Power Grip Primer £10 at e.l.f. Cosmetics This hydrating gel primer is in a league of its own. If you want your make-up look to last all day without a single dry patch in sight, this is what you either need to try yourself or introduce to your loved one. It gives the perfect texture ahead of applying complexion products for a long-lasting base.

The Hottest Drops Duo £9 at e.l.f. Cosmetics You might have also seen these Bronzing Drops doing the rounds, loved for instantly brightening up any complexion. The Thirst Burst Drops similarly add hydration and radiance just without the bronzing effect. If you can't decide between the two, or think your giftee will love both, then The Hottest Drops Duo is ideal.

Fine as Fleck Glitter Eyeshadow in It's Glit - Golden Sparkle £6 at e.l.f. Cosmetics Yes most people associate glittery make-up with the festive season, but a golden hue like this actually works all year round. Use it on top of a neutral matte shade, right at the centre of the eyelid, in line with your pupil, to add highlight and then pressed into the very corner of your eye to brighten.

For the skincare lover

e.l.f. Cosmetics doesn't just do make-up brilliantly, but the skincare is some of the best out there, too. I personally have e.l.f. Cosmetics skincare in my routine rotation at all times. It's uncomplicated, effective and affordable—the key to a great skincare routine. These gifts are ideal for a skincare lover, or someone who is confused by the market and wants some simplistic but efficacious products to update their routine.

Holy Hydration! Hydrated Ever After Skincare Mini Kit £20 at e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! is a brilliant skincare line from e.l.f. Cosmetics and a personal favourite of mine. It's a great gift to give if you're not sure what skin type your giftee has, because it works for everyone. This complete routine—including cleanser, cleansing balm, hydrating booster drops, face cream and eye cream—focuses on gentle hydration that keeps the skin barrier healthy and free from irritation.