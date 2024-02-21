I've found the perfect Mother's Day gifts that are every bit as practical as they are thoughtful

I may be an adult, but there's no denying that without my mum, I would be lost. Whether I'm 24 or 44, my mum will always be the one I rely on. Whenever I'm in a pickle, I always call my mum first because she is my rock and always has been.

Whoever comes to your mind when you think of 'mum'—whether it's your sister who is like a second mum, an auntie you don't know what you would do without, or a father who is both mum and dad—they deserve to be celebrated this Mother's Day. This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday 10th March, so it's time to start thinking about ways to celebrate the ones we call mum and show our appreciation.

My mother has always been like my best friend. She has been my shopping partner who would give me an honest opinion on a questionable outfit I just *needed* as a teen. She has played the role of hairdresser whenever I asked her to curl my hair for me before a party. And, of course, I would never take for granted the nights she would be my very own taxi driver. For Mother's Day, I like to repay her for everything she's done for me with gifts that are thoughtful, personal and, most importantly, ones she will use and love. Being a mum is a tough job that requires unwavering love, patience and a lot of sacrifice, so self-care gifts are at the top of my list. Pamper sets, skincare and, of course, fragrance. The plan is to make her dinner (for a change), invite my grandma over and have a girls' night in with a face mask and candle burning for some much-needed quality time. After strolling the aisles of my local Boots store and asking my mum some subtle questions, I found five gifts I know will go down a treat on Mother's Day.

When I was 16, I told my mum I wanted a signature scent, and for weeks, she would drive me to our local shopping centre so that I could try almost every fragrance before I finally decided upon Gucci Bamboo. The bad news? She loved it every bit as I did, and I refused for us to have the same signature perfume. Now that I'm older, we share this one, and I think it’s sweet when other people notice we smell the same. I know she is nearly at the end of her current bottle, so it's at the top of my Mother's Day shopping list, and I know she will be over the moon—plus, I can use it as an excuse to rack up some Advantage points.

Although both her children are grown up, my mum never stops being 'mum', which means barely giving herself time to relax. This Mother's Day, I'm making sure she gives herself some much-needed selfcare with this gift set from Champneys. Inside the set, there are three face masks (perfect for sharing with me), the Softening Hand Cream (I've realised that my mum was right when she told me hand cream is a handbag essential), a bubble bath and a body balm which will both be a lovely self-care treat—and I know she will appreciate the drawstring bag because she's always asking to borrow one of mine when she goes on holiday.

As a beauty writer, my mum will often come to me for make-up and skincare advice; yes, the roles have been well and truly reversed. But ever since she read our Executive Beauty Editor's review on the Future Renew range, she's wanted to try it. I know this because she's mentioned it at least 10 times. While shopping in Boots last week, I spotted this set made up of minis and realised it would make the perfect gift. This way she can try it herself, and I look like the golden child.

My mum waxes lyrical about the Feather & Down sleep spray to everyone—and I can't sleep without it either. If the mother figure in your life often talks about struggling to relax, you can't go wrong with this set. Not just because it's on sale (bonus points for that) but because the pillow spray is a dream, made with lavender and chamomile essential oils to help you relax and drift off. The set also includes a reusable eye mask and bath soak, making it a super-thoughtful gift, giving the mother figure in your life everything they need to rest, relax and take a night off mum duties.

One of my most vivid beauty-related memories is of heading down to Boots with my mum to stock up on products for my first teenage skincare routine. I had just started breaking out for the first time at 16, and my mum took me straight to the Liz Earle counter. I'd seen her use the hot-cloth cleanser, and I wanted one of my own. This set includes everything my mum needs for an at-home self-care session. The brand's iconic Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, two cotton cloths and a waffle headband (which I will be stealing). Plus, an Instant Boost Skin Tonic, Body Balm, Hydrating Cream Mask, and, to really get into that me time, a Rose & Ginger Candle. It's already in my basket, now I just have to decide whether to gift it to my mum, grandma or both.

I've found everything I need for the perfect Mother's Day gifts from my local Boots store. Heading into Boots reminds me of the days I would get excited to go with my mum to get a new mascara or hear her tell me I didn't need foundation—it is always there for us.