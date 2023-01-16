The sandy beaches of Tobago are the best way to beat the January blues

Why go

If it's a toss-up between dragging ourselves to the gym during the dark mornings of January or waking up with the sun to do yoga on a powdery white beach, you can probably guess where our vote's going.

With a well-needed dose of vitamin D the perfect way to reset for 2023, we can't think of a better way to catch some winter rays than spending time amid the tropical beauty of the Caribbean islands. Sure, there are a few to choose from, but what makes Tobago our go-to bolthole is how tranquil and undiscovered it feels. Think aquamarine waters, unspoiled beaches that stretch for miles and areas of natural beauty that look as though they've been plucked from a postcard. *Starts browsing British Airways direct flights immediately (opens in new tab).*

(Image credit: Tobago)

What to do

You'd be forgiven for wanting to spend most of your time staring up at the sky with a cocktail in hand, but for those who are a little more get up and go, the island has a multitude of laidback activities. A must-see is Tobago's UNESCO-listed Main Ridge Forest Reserve, one of the oldest protected rainforests in the western hemisphere.

Spanning two-thirds of the island's surface, the reserve is home to some of the 260 species of birds found in Tobago and provides habitats for twelve to sixteen species of mammals. Whether it's walking beneath the trees' cool canopies or forest bathing to a chorus of bird-song, it's not an experience you're likely to soon forget.

Also housed within the reserve is Argyle Falls, the island's tallest waterfall. A favourite haunt of locals and visitors alike, it's surrounded by natural jacuzzis for bathing and has a soundtrack of gushing water so perfect that you'll want to bottle it and bring it home.

(Image credit: Tobago)

Where to eat

Influenced by African, Indian, Chinese and European cuisine, Tobago's food is a delight to discover – and luckily, the island is chock-full of great restaurants and street stalls at which to do it.

Heavily featuring fresh produce – most of which comes with zero farm-to-fork miles – you haven't tasted lobster until you've had fresh-from-the-tackle lobster in Tobago. Seafood lovers will also savour the island's signature dish of curried crab and dumplings. A delicious dish for lunchtime, get your helping at the charming kiosks that line some of the island's beaches.

(Image credit: Tobago)

Where to stay

Two words: Castara Retreats (opens in new tab). Less a traditional hotel than a series of wooden lodges surrounded by lush woodland, find it tucked above the charming little village of Castara. Ideal for yogis (the resort runs regular yoga retreats and classes and is a winner when it comes to wellness massage), it's a little slice of paradise.

Yoga enthusiasts – scrap that, everyone – will also love Kariwak Village (opens in new tab) near the picturesque Store Bay beach. A self-described "holistic haven" with just 24 rooms and a tranquil, cabana-like interior, whether you're jetting off on a girls' trip, romantic break or solo adventure, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more pleasant place to rest your head.

(Image credit: Tobago)

How to get there

Deciding how you spend your time in Tobago is the hard part. Getting there couldn't be easier. Browse direct flights now on the British Airways website (opens in new tab).

Still in need of a little wanderlust? Be inspired at Tobagobeyond.com (opens in new tab) and feel free to thank us later.