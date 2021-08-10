The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a secret third home that not many people know about

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

The family of five made headlines earlier this year as they relocated from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, to their London abode Kensington Palace, spending the last couple of years splitting their time between the two locations.

This week, news resurfaced however that the Cambridges actually have a secret third home, Tam-Na-Ghar.

In fact, the Cambridges will likely be visiting their third home on the Queen’s Balmoral estate later this month.

The three-bedroom cottage was a gift to Prince William from the Queen Mother and according to friends, the couple has had some of their happiest times there.

This comes after the news last month that the Duke and Duchess are looking at a fourth property, reportedly considering a relocation to Berkshire.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess have been scouting Bershire residences and schools for a little while now.

Berkshire would not be a surprising choice for the royal couple, with Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton residing there. They are known to be very helpful with looking after the three Cambridge children so having them close by would be ideal.

If the royal couple do decide to relocate, it is thought that they will keep their other homes and Kensington Palace will become a space for work purposes.

The Duke and Duchess have not responded to the speculation.