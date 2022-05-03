8 of the best wedding gift ideas to shop now

In partnership with Prezola

Welcome to the busiest wedding season to date. After two years of postponements, it’s likely your diary has never looked busier. With weddings marking your diary across both weekends and midweek dates you’ll be forgiven for finding the perfect gift for each of the happy couples you’re celebrating this summer a little overwhelming. So you’ll be thrilled to hear that Prezola has done all the hard work for you.

As the gifting destination for couples to curate their wedding gift wish lists, Prezola enables couples to select everything from glassware to cashmere blankets and honeymoon donations. Wedding-registry must-haves with a modern twist, they’ve shared the top 11 most sought after and loved wedding gifts that have been requested by couples and shopped by guests so far this year. Think Le Creuset dishes, glamping trips and more.

Crafted at Le Creuset’s original French foundry from enamelled cast iron in a rich green hue this large flat casserole dish was designed with family meals and dinner parties in mind. A perfect gift for a foodie couple who loves to cook and host. Shop here.

After the stress and woe of planning a wedding through a pandemic, a voucher for a Mr & Mrs Smith would be such an incredibly welcome gift. With £100 to redeem toward any of their expertly curated hotel stays it’s the most romantic and calm way to start newlywed life.

What better way to raise a glass to married life than with Naked Wines. More Prezola couples than ever before are adding wine to their wedding gift lists – it’s up 135% from last year. Naked Wine scours the globe for the best independent winemakers, giving them the freedom to make the best wine. As well as being top-notch quality, every bottle is exclusive – you won’t find them on supermarket shelves – so they’re the perfect way to mark a once-in-a-lifetime event. Shop vouchers from £20 to £250.

Adorn the home of your beloved couple with this antique brass round mirror. Strung with a recycled sari tie, Nkuku Kiko has strong eco-credentials, working with artisans and makers from around the world to bring handcrafted products into the home. Ideal for a considered couple.

Spell out the happy couple’s love with this vibrant ‘love’ pillow. With a colourful rainbow design and plush pink back, it will playfully mix with other cushions from the label’s collection, or work as a stand out pop of colour in an armchair. With more and more pieces bringing a sense of joy

As the world opens up and hosting resumes searches for outdoor gifts have increased at Prezola by over 200% since the start of the year. A gorgeous way to anchor garden parties, alfresco dining and to roast marshmallows on whilst entertaining friends and family. Crafted from cast iron it’s a gift that’ll stand the testament of time (heat and weather).

An opportunity to get away from the chaos of wedding planning, the beautiful blur of the big day and decompress out in nature? Every newlywed will be so overjoyed to receive this gift. After being cooped up for the past two years escaping to the countryside or seaside is so welcome and needed.

Patch helps you discover the best plants for your space, delivers them to your door and helps you look after them.

These e-gift cards can be spent on any item at Patch, from houseplants, urban gardening accessories and outdoor plants, ideal for a happy couple who has it all.