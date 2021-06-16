HelloFresh – the easiest way to cook delicious meals from scratch – is offering MC readers an exclusive discount

HelloFresh’s simple recipe boxes are a wholesome, eco-friendly way to eat. But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s how Marie Claire readers can get an exclusive discount off their first four boxes.



With the days finally getting longer and lockdown gradually lifting, we can think of things we’d rather be doing than worrying about what to cook everyday, what we have/don’t have in the fridge, and which fresh ingredients need to be used up ASAP. Which is why we think HelloFresh’s convenient recipe boxes are just about the best thing since sliced bread.

HelloFresh makes cooking from scratch simple, with flexible meal plans to suit every lifestyle and taste. Just how does it work, you ask?

Well, it couldn’t be simpler.

Each week, you’ll get all the fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipe cards delivered to your door, so you cook up a storm of delicious, zero-waste dinners. Plans are flexible, meaning you can skip a week, pause or cancel your subscription, and change your box size if you need to. You can also add extra portions to your box if you’re having more people over for dinner. The recipes are wide-ranging and cater to every appetite, household size and schedule. (Yes, fussy eaters – that even includes you!)

What we love about HelloFresh is the sheer convenience of it. With fewer trips to the supermarket, pre-planned meals to look forward to, and little cleanup involved afterwards, you can take back your evenings and spend more time doing the things you like, with the people you love.

Oh, and did we mention that sustainability is at the heart of everything they do? Not only are their ingredients pre-portioned for less waste, but they buy direct from local suppliers and deliver straight to the door, cutting out wholesalers and supermarkets. It’s also the first recipe box company committed to offsetting 100% of direct carbon emissions. So it’s both great for freshness, and great for the environment.

Above all, though, it’s how mouth-watering HelloFresh’s chef-created recipes are that make its recipe boxes so special. As delicious to eat as they are easy to make, the only difficult part is choosing which recipes to opt for. (Veggie meals, family meals and quick and easy meals to keep up with busy lives – you name it, they have it.) You don’t just have to take our word for it, though, because HelloFresh is offering Marie Claire readers an exclusive offer, and here’s how to get your hands on it.

How Marie Claire readers can get an exclusive discount on HelloFresh

HelloFresh are offering MC readers 50% off their first recipe box, and 35% off their next three using the code HELLOMARIE50 at hellofresh.co.uk, so you can try it for yourself. (The voucher is valid for new customers only and expires on 31/12/2021.)

Consider next week’s dinner sorted.

Happy cooking!