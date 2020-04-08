Female newsreaders are writing domestic abuse helplines on their hands while on air

Domestic violence has increased three-fold during the coronavirus isolation with calls to helplines rapidly increasing over the past month.

In an attempt to urge those quietly suffering at home to seek help and know they are not alone, high profile names from Duffy to Frankie Herbert have been speaking out about their own ordeals of abuse.

Other people in the spotlight have also been shining a light on the problem and spreading encouragement for those in danger to seek help.

News presenter Victoria Derbyshire made headlines this week as she was seen presenting BBC News with the telephone number for the National Domestic Abuse helpline written clearly on her hand.

According to Refuge, the helpline has seen a 25 per cent increase in activity, with visits to the website seeing a 150 per cent increase.

‘Two women a week were killed by a partner or ex before coronavirus. A fact that is shocking enough,’ Victoria Derbyshire explained to The Independent. ‘Now, some people will be trapped with a violent perpetrator in self-isolation or partial lockdown and it’s even more vital to get the helpline number out there so people know there is someone right now available to take your call and help you if you are in a violent or threatening situation.’

Going on to explain why she had made the decision to write the telephone number on her hand, Victoria explained: ‘I’d written the number on my hand to tweet a photo of it at 7am this morning and left it on my skin deliberately in case it could help any of the millions watching after 9am on BBC 1.’

The National Domestic Abuse helpline is open 24/7.