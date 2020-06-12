Prince Harry has revealed his fears for his son Archie in an emotional letter

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed baby Archie just over a year ago, celebrating his first birthday just last month.

The Sussex couple, known for speaking their mind, have made a point of talking candidly about parenthood. This is something that Prince Harry proved this week, revealing his very real fears for his son in an emotional letter.

Yes, really. As African Parks’ president, a role he has held since 2017, Prince Harry wrote a letter for the conservation organisation’s annual report about his past and his son’s future.

‘I have always been grateful for what wild places provide,’ Prince Harry opened his letter. ‘Since my first trip to Africa as a young boy, I knew I would keep returning to this continent if I could, for its wildlife, for its people, and for its vast expanse. That is why I am so fortunate to have found African Parks and to have been asked to join them in 2017 as their President. I am hugely grateful for their clarity of purpose and am more motivated than ever to do all I can to advance the mission of protecting wild places, for wildlife, for people and for generations to come.’

Going on to talk about his son, Prince Harry continued: ‘Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn’t been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity. I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems.

‘We are currently living through an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has shaken us to our core and brought the world to a standstill. On the extinction crisis the science is clear: we have perhaps a decade to course correct before we lock in our fate. On this pandemic, while much is still unknown, some evidence suggests that the virus’ origins may be linked to our exploitation of nature. The gravity of these challenges is coming to light, but we must not be paralysed by them.’

This is very important.