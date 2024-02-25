Ellie Goulding has confirmed her separation from husband Caspar Jopling in a statement
Ellie Goulding confirmed the news this weekend that she and husband Caspar Jopling had separated after over four years of marriage.
The former couple, who share a son together, both released statements to social media over the weekend, prompted by tabloid speculation over their relationship.
"In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," Goulding, 37, shared to her Instagram Stories in a statement.
"We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you."
Jopling, 32, also posted a statement, with Goulding reposting it on her Instagram Stories too.
"Hi people - hope you're having a good day," read his statement. "I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie's current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear. Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago."
His statement continued: "Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time - otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private. Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, 'co-parents' to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this - and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie's privacy. Thanks a lot Caspar."
We will continue to update this story.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.