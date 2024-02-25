Ellie Goulding has confirmed her separation from husband Caspar Jopling in a statement

Ellie Goulding confirmed the news this weekend that she and husband Caspar Jopling had separated after over four years of marriage.

The former couple, who share a son together, both released statements to social media over the weekend, prompted by tabloid speculation over their relationship.

"In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," Goulding, 37, shared to her Instagram Stories in a statement.

"We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you."

Jopling, 32, also posted a statement, with Goulding reposting it on her Instagram Stories too.

"Hi people - hope you're having a good day," read his statement. "I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie's current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear. Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago."

His statement continued: "Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time - otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private. Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, 'co-parents' to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this - and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie's privacy. Thanks a lot Caspar."

