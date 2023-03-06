Tobago: a little slice of heaven for all you soul-searching, solo travellers out there

Picking the perfect destination for a solo holiday isn’t exactly easy. While you want to go somewhere relaxed enough that you can truly switch off from the stresses and challenges of your normal routine, you also want to make sure you’ve access to exploration and fun should the mood strike - whether that’s sipping on a few cocktails at a beach bar, hiking near a glistening waterfall or paddle boarding on a crystal clear bay.

Heard of Tobago? A charming Caribbean island with a seemingly endless stretch of powdery white beaches, Tobago sets itself apart with a perfect equilibrium of tranquillity and fun - making it the perfect destination for any solo travellers wishing to escape the gloomy grip of the dark UK winter. From stunning wildlife, to an eclectic range of fun activities and the type of hospitality that’ll make you want to stay forever (a la Donna in Mamma Mia), Tobago has all the offerings to make up the ideal solo voyage.

(Image credit: Tobago)

Why go

One of the best things about Tobago is that it takes almost zero effort for you to spot a pretty bit of nature or a cool animal you’re unlikely to see at home. Home to over 260 species of bird, Tobago is a hot destination for birdwatchers who often spend hours exploring the island’s UNESCO listed Main Ridge Forest Reserve, wetlands, and offshore islands in search of amazing tropicbirds and frigatebirds.

You can’t visit Tobago without taking a swim amongst the ethereal coral reefs that the Carribean is famed for. Stay in the water long enough and you might pass a sea turtle or one of Tobago’s other 90 species of striking marine life. Nothing takes you out of your own head quite like the astounding beauty of nature, eh?

(Image credit: Tobago)

What to do

In Tobago, visitors are never at a loss for fun things to do. Should you grow tired of moving between the bar, the sea, your sun lounger, and back, there’s a plethora of activities to choose from. If you’re into hiking, we recommend getting your sweat on at the mountainous Main Ridge Forest Reserve.

Visit one of the Argyle, Parlatuvier or Highlands Waterfalls after, for undoubtedly one of the most scenic cooldowns you’ll ever have had. If water sports are your bag, there’s a wide range of different ones to try on the island’s many beaches. For the type of adventure you’ll be relaying to your friends back at home for years, book in for the bioluminescence tour that’ll have you paddle boarding through tranquil waters after dark among glow-in-the-dark plankton.

(Image credit: Tobago)

Where to eat

If you’re a fan of vibrant, unpretentious cuisine that’s packed full of flavour, then consider Tobago your culinary dream. With dishes inspired by African, Indian, Chinese and European cooking, Tobago’s food scene is as intriguing and varied as its wildlife. From delicious snacks like Indian-inspired roti and chickpea curry, to local dishes like curried crab and dumplings, most dishes are made up of fresh produce so you can get the true experience of eating like a local. If you fancy dining on the finer side, there’s a whole host of restaurants for you to choose from, serving delicious lobster plates, too!

Don't miss

Worried about getting to a stage in your solo trip where you’re craving a bit of human contact? That’s simply another reason to put Tobago at the top of your list. Having avoided the overdevelopment of other more touristy islands, Tobago has held on to much of its rustic charm - leaving visitors free to mingle with the friendly locals.

Feel connected to the community by checking out the famous Buccoo Goat and Crab Races around Easter time or Buccoo’s famous street party, known locally as Sunday School during your stay. We also recommend planning a trip around when the Tobago Heritage Festival is on, so you can observe the locals celebrating their rich, unique history.

(Image credit: Tobago)

How to book

